ESPN and BIG EAST Reunite: New Digital Rights Deal Expands Basketball and Olympic Sports Coverage

ESPN and BIG EAST's new deal marks 12 years since the conference and the sports network last teamed up.

ESPN and the BIG EAST Conference are joining forces once again in a new six-year agreement that will add even more even more college sports and Olympic sports events to the network and ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that they have penned a new 6-year deal with the BIG EAST Conference.

The digital media rights agreement is set to add hundreds of live BIG EAST events to ESPN’s already incomparable portfolio.

The agreement will bring in college sports programming to ESPN as well as a minimum of 75 women’s basketball and 200 Olympic sports events to ESPN+.

Beginning in the 2025-2026 academic season, the deal will also include 25 non-conference games for BIG EAST men’s basketball.

The reconnected business partnership marks somewhat of a homecoming for BIG EAST, which began their relationship with ESPN back in 1980.

The national television deal created a partnership that lasted until 2013 when the conference went through a restructuring.

However, BIG EAST continued to maintain its status in college sports, earning four national championships in men’s basketball and national wins in women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer, men’s lacrosse and women’s cross country.

What They’re Saying:

Nick Dawson, ESPN Senior Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions: “We’re pleased to welcome the BIG EAST back to ESPN. This agreement returns one of the country’s premier conferences and its tradition of excellence to ESPN platforms, and continues to strengthen the college offering on our industry leading direct-to-consumer streaming services. We look forward to this new chapter in our relationship with the BIG EAST."

Val Ackerman, BIG EAST Commissioner: "This exciting relationship with ESPN reinforces our commitment to placing BIG EAST teams front and center on the leading digital sports platform. Streaming on ESPN+ gives all 22 of our sports — especially women's basketball and Olympic sports — the visibility they've earned and the access our fans expect. We look forward to delivering elevated coverage and a streamlined viewing experience to fans and family members who want to follow BIG EAST action across our wide array of sports offerings."

