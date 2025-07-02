NFL Analyst Randy Moss to Return to ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown"

Last December, NFL analyst Randy Moss stepped away from ESPN due to a life-changing cancer diagnosis. The Hall of Famer is expected to return full-time to the network this year.

What’s Happening:

Sunday NFL Countdown

. Moss took a hiatus this past season due to a cancer diagnosis, sharing his journey with fans on social media.

His temporary leave began in December, however, Moss joined Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, Alex Smith, and Mike Greenberg during the Super Bowl.

While still actively in recovery, the analyst has progressed to the point where he expects to join the ESPN program every Sunday.

It will be Moss’ 10th year with the network.

What They’re Saying:

ESPN Statement to The Athletic: “Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason."

