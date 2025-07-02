NFL Analyst Randy Moss to Return to ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown"
Moss will be making a full-time return.
Last December, NFL analyst Randy Moss stepped away from ESPN due to a life-changing cancer diagnosis. The Hall of Famer is expected to return full-time to the network this year.
What’s Happening:
- The Athletic is reporting that NFL Analyst and Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss is set to make his return to Sunday NFL Countdown.
- Moss took a hiatus this past season due to a cancer diagnosis, sharing his journey with fans on social media.
- His temporary leave began in December, however, Moss joined Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, Alex Smith, and Mike Greenberg during the Super Bowl.
- While still actively in recovery, the analyst has progressed to the point where he expects to join the ESPN program every Sunday.
- It will be Moss’ 10th year with the network.
What They’re Saying:
- ESPN Statement to The Athletic: “Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason."
