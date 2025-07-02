Andy Green Promoted as VP of Pioneers Non-Traditional Productions at ESPN
Andy Green has been a part of ESPN for more than two decades.
Andy Green has been promoted at ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has promoted Andy Green to Vice President of Non-Traditional Productions, where he will oversee the NTP business, including management of thousands of live events across ESPN's platforms and the school control room initiative.
- Green will continue to work closely with the college sports production team and ESPN's 26 conference partners, focusing on content strategies for over 29,000 live events and nearly 300 school control rooms annually.
- His responsibilities will include operational planning, staff management, and collaboration with stakeholders to enhance audience engagement and create new revenue opportunities.
About Andy Green:
- Green has been with ESPN for over twenty years, serving in various roles such as associate producer, graphics manager, and producer for major events like MLB, the NBA Draft, and college basketball.
- After returning to ESPN in 2014, he worked in the Charlotte office and played a key role in launching the SEC Network.
- In 2017, he became senior managing producer, overseeing the SEC school control room project, and in 2019, he took on the ACC school control room project as well.
- His career advanced further with a promotion to coordinating producer in 2022.
- A native of Rochester, N.Y., Green is also a proud Penn State alumnus.
What They’re Saying:
- Meg Aronowitz, Senior Vice President, Production: “Andy’s promotion is a recognition of his long-standing leadership in school and digital productions and his instrumental role in developing ESPN’s non-traditional production ecosystem. Throughout Andy’s tenure at ESPN, he has always been someone who looks to innovate and enhance, and that will serve him and his team well as we continue to grow our NTP business."
- Andy Green: “Stepping into this role is an honor that resonates deeply. Having been part of this journey from the very beginning, I’m proud to now lead the mission that first inspired us. I’m committed to pushing boundaries, strengthening conference relationships, and guiding a team that carries forward the vision and purpose at the core of Non-Traditional Productions."
