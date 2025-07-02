Trailer Released: Get Ready for ESPN’s “Fanatics Fest All Access”
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Fanatics Fest.
Check out the trailer for ESPN’s Fanatics Fest: All Access special airing July 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Today, ESPN, Fanatics, and OBB Pictures released the trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, a one-hour special airing on July 7th on ESPN and ESPN+.
- The program provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Fanatics Fest, which drew over 125,000 fans to the Javits Center in New York City from June 20th-22nd, captivating attendees and trending on social media throughout the event.
- The second edition of Fanatics Fest gathered over 300 athletes and celebrities for a dynamic three-day event, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
- The program offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the festivities, featuring notable attendees like Victor Wembanyama, Jordan Chiles, and Cody Rhodes.
- Highlights include Kevin Durant's live trade announcement to the Rockets, Tom Brady granting a wish for a Make-A-Wish recipient, and Joey Chestnut competing in a chicken finger eating contest against Druski, Livvy Dunne, DJ Khaled, and Michael Rubin.
- A surprise concert by Travis Scott celebrated the launch of the new Oakley Meta Glasses, while Rhea Ripley and Paul “Triple H" Levesque thrilled fans with their entrances.
- The inaugural Fanatics Games saw 50 athletes and influencers compete against 50 fans for $2 million in prizes, with Tom Brady winning $1 million and donating $5,000 to each fan participant, along with a $750,000 charity contribution.
- MMA fighter Justin Gaethje took second place, winning a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB, while Philadelphia teacher Matt Dennish secured third with a LeBron James trading card valued at over $250,000, later purchased by Brady.
What Else is Happening at ESPN?
- NFL analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is set to return to Sunday NFL Countdown after taking a break last season due to a cancer diagnosis, which he shared on social media.
- Now, as he continues to recover, Moss has made significant progress and looks forward to being part of the ESPN program every Sunday, marking his 10th year with the network.
More On ESPN:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com