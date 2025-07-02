Trailer Released: Get Ready for ESPN’s “Fanatics Fest All Access”

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Fanatics Fest.
by |
Tags: , ,

Check out the trailer for ESPN’s Fanatics Fest: All Access special airing July 7th.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, ESPN, Fanatics, and OBB Pictures released the trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, a one-hour special airing on July 7th on ESPN and ESPN+.
  • The program provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Fanatics Fest, which drew over 125,000 fans to the Javits Center in New York City from June 20th-22nd, captivating attendees and trending on social media throughout the event.

  • The second edition of Fanatics Fest gathered over 300 athletes and celebrities for a dynamic three-day event, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
  • The program offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the festivities, featuring notable attendees like Victor Wembanyama, Jordan Chiles, and Cody Rhodes.
  • Highlights include Kevin Durant's live trade announcement to the Rockets, Tom Brady granting a wish for a Make-A-Wish recipient, and Joey Chestnut competing in a chicken finger eating contest against Druski, Livvy Dunne, DJ Khaled, and Michael Rubin.
  • A surprise concert by Travis Scott celebrated the launch of the new Oakley Meta Glasses, while Rhea Ripley and Paul “Triple H" Levesque thrilled fans with their entrances.
  • The inaugural Fanatics Games saw 50 athletes and influencers compete against 50 fans for $2 million in prizes, with Tom Brady winning $1 million and donating $5,000 to each fan participant, along with a $750,000 charity contribution.
  • MMA fighter Justin Gaethje took second place, winning a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB, while Philadelphia teacher Matt Dennish secured third with a LeBron James trading card valued at over $250,000, later purchased by Brady.

What Else is Happening at ESPN?

  • NFL analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is set to return to Sunday NFL Countdown after taking a break last season due to a cancer diagnosis, which he shared on social media.
  • Now, as he continues to recover, Moss has made significant progress and looks forward to being part of the ESPN program every Sunday, marking his 10th year with the network.

More On ESPN:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy