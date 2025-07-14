ESPYS 2025: This Year's Icon Award Winners, Musical Performances, Presenters, and Attendees

Don't miss the biggest night in sports when it airs on ABC this Wednesday.

This Wednesday, July 16th, The ESPYS return for 2025 with a celebration of athletic achievements and top moments in sports throughout the year. Just ahead of the ceremony, ESPN has announced the Icon Award recipients, presenters, attendees, and musical performances for this year’s ceremony.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced the upcoming Icon Award recipients, presenters, attendees, and musical performers for the 2025 ESPYS.

The ceremony, which celebrates highlights from the world of sports over the past year, will be broadcast from The Dolby Theatre this Wednesday, July 16th, at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

For those who are unaware, the Icon Award honors established athletes and those in the world of sports, recognizing their long and significant careers and impacts on the world of sports.

This year, WNBA star Diana Taurasi and former USWNT player Alex Morgan will receive the honors.

Musical Performances, presenters, and attendees include:

Musical Performances

Busta Ryhmes

Clipse

GELO

Tobe Nwigwe and David Michael Wyatt (In Memoriam)

Presenters

Angela Bassett (Actress)

Alison Brie (Actress)

Rob Mac (Actor)

Busta Rhymes (Rapper & Singer)

Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend)

Leslie Jones (Comedian & Actress)

Russell Wilson (Quarterback, New York Giants)

Pat McAfee (ESPN Personality)

Brooks Nader (Model)

Russell Westbrook (NBA Player)

Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University and NCAA College Basketball Player, University of Southern California)

Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing)

Matthew Stafford (Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams)

Trinity Rodman (Soccer Player, Washington Spirit)

Druski (Comedian & Actor)

Anthony Ramos (Actor & Singer)

Chris Berman (ESPN Personality)

Elle Duncan (ESPN Personality)

Desmond Howard (ESPN College Football Analyst)

Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN College Football Analyst)

Jon Jones (Mixed Martial Artist)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field)

Gabby Thomas (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field)

And more!

Attendees

Simone Biles (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast)

Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills)

Ilona Maher (Team USA Rugby Player)

CJ McCollum (Guard, Washington Wizards)

Sean Evans (Host, Hot Ones)

Terrell Owens (Former NFL Player)

Suni Lee (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast)

Jordan Chiles (Olympic Team Gold Medalist, Gymnast)

Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens)

John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable)

Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer & Olympic Gold Medalist)

Sloane Stephens (Tennis Player)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder; NBA All-Star)

Jason George (Actor, Grey’s Anatomy)

Metta World Peace (Fomer NBA Player)

Nate Diaz (Mixed Martial Artist)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding)

Alex Morgan (Former USWNT Player)

Diana Taurasi (Former WNBA Player)

Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach)

Jonathan Owens (Safety, Chicago Bears)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With the Stars)

Whitney Cummings (Actress & Comedian)

Robin Arzón (Peloton Instructor)

Kyle Juszczyk (Fullback, San Francisco 49ers)

Kristin Juszczyk (Fashion Designer)

Ari Chambers (ESPN Personality)

Mina Kimes (ESPN Personality)

Andraya Carter (ESPN Personality)

Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA Player)

Tim Legler (ESPN Personality)

University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Team

University of North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse Team

And more!

ESPYS Fight Against Cancer:

The ESPYS began back in 1993, and have held a long commitment to raising awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The organization was founded by Jim Valvano and the sports network and has since raised over $250 million dollars from ESPN alone.

While sports are one of the biggest forms of entertainment in the world, it's incredible to see the community come together to make a difference beyond the field, court, pool, etc.

