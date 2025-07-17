ESPN8: The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex - Tickets for Absurd Athleticism Now Available

Fans can enjoy unique athletic endeavors and special broadcasts, all free to attend.
Tickets are now available for ESPN8: The Ocho are the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What’s Happening:

  • On Friday, August 1st, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be the epicenter of Ocho activities.
  • All events are free to attend for fans, and tickets are now available.
  • Parking is free at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • The location is set to host 11 live competitions featuring some of the most unconventional sports imaginable.
  • In addition to the exhilarating games, attendees can experience a live edition of The Ocho Show, providing commentary and unique insights into the world of seldom-seen sports.
  • A special edition of SportsCenter will also be broadcast from the complex as part of ESPN's "50 States in 50 Days" initiative.
  • Food trucks, concessions, and exclusive "The Ocho" merchandise will be available throughout the day.
  • Venues within the sports complex will open their doors an hour before the first event.
  • Meanwhile, if you can’t make it or want to enjoy even more Ocho content, you can check out the full line-up for 2025.

Schedule of Events:

  • Stadium Events:

  • 10:00 - Major League Paintball

  • 11:00 - NWLA Wiffle Ball

  • 12:00 - Omegaball

  • 1:00 - TurfWars Adult Kickball

  • AdventHealth Arena Events:

  • 2:00 - SportsCenter

  • 3:00 - Bullshooter

  • 4:00 - The Ocho Show

  • 5:00 - The Popdarts Championship presented by APL

  • 6:00 - 2025 Slippery Stairs

  • 7:00 - 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag

  • 8:00 - Dodgeball

  • 9:00 - Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship

  • 10:00 - Pillow Fighting

