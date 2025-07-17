ESPN8: The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex - Tickets for Absurd Athleticism Now Available
Fans can enjoy unique athletic endeavors and special broadcasts, all free to attend.
Tickets are now available for ESPN8: The Ocho are the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
What’s Happening:
- On Friday, August 1st, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be the epicenter of Ocho activities.
- All events are free to attend for fans, and tickets are now available.
- Parking is free at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The location is set to host 11 live competitions featuring some of the most unconventional sports imaginable.
- In addition to the exhilarating games, attendees can experience a live edition of The Ocho Show, providing commentary and unique insights into the world of seldom-seen sports.
- A special edition of SportsCenter will also be broadcast from the complex as part of ESPN's "50 States in 50 Days" initiative.
- Food trucks, concessions, and exclusive "The Ocho" merchandise will be available throughout the day.
- Venues within the sports complex will open their doors an hour before the first event.
- Meanwhile, if you can’t make it or want to enjoy even more Ocho content, you can check out the full line-up for 2025.
Schedule of Events:
Stadium Events:
10:00 - Major League Paintball
11:00 - NWLA Wiffle Ball
12:00 - Omegaball
1:00 - TurfWars Adult Kickball
- AdventHealth Arena Events:
2:00 - SportsCenter
3:00 - Bullshooter
4:00 - The Ocho Show
5:00 - The Popdarts Championship presented by APL
6:00 - 2025 Slippery Stairs
7:00 - 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag
8:00 - Dodgeball
9:00 - Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship
10:00 - Pillow Fighting
