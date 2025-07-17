ESPN8: The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex - Tickets for Absurd Athleticism Now Available

Fans can enjoy unique athletic endeavors and special broadcasts, all free to attend.

Tickets are now available for ESPN8: The Ocho are the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, August 1st, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be the epicenter of Ocho activities.

All events are free to attend for fans, and tickets are now available

Parking is free at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The location is set to host 11 live competitions featuring some of the most unconventional sports imaginable.

In addition to the exhilarating games, attendees can experience a live edition of The Ocho Show, providing commentary and unique insights into the world of seldom-seen sports.

A special edition of SportsCenter will also be broadcast from the complex as part of ESPN's "50 States in 50 Days" initiative.

Food trucks, concessions, and exclusive "The Ocho" merchandise will be available throughout the day.

Venues within the sports complex will open their doors an hour before the first event.

Meanwhile, if you can’t make it or want to enjoy even more Ocho content, you can check out the full line-up for 2025.

Schedule of Events:

Stadium Events:

10:00 - Major League Paintball

11:00 - NWLA Wiffle Ball

12:00 - Omegaball

1:00 - TurfWars Adult Kickball

AdventHealth Arena Events:

2:00 - SportsCenter

3:00 - Bullshooter

4:00 - The Ocho Show

5:00 - The Popdarts Championship presented by APL

6:00 - 2025 Slippery Stairs

7:00 - 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag

8:00 - Dodgeball

9:00 - Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship

10:00 - Pillow Fighting

