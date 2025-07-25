Stream the Night Away: Music from Disney Starlight Arrives on Streaming Platforms
Can’t get enough of the Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime parade? Now you can listen to the soundtrack wherever you go!
Just days after a nighttime parade finally returned to the Magic Kingdom, Disney fans everywhere can now stream the soundtrack to Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
What’s Happening:
- The official soundtrack for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, titled Music from Disney Starlight, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Featuring music composed by Jedha and Tim Heintz, the album begins with the parade’s “Starlight Anthem," before moving into tracks based on each float, such as Wish, Coco and Moana.
- While the Main Street Electrical Parade inspired opening is not included, the opening announcement is. There is also no character dialogue in the tracks, just music.
- Music from Disney Starlight is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
“Music from Disney Starlight" Tracklist:
- Starlight Anthem – 2:36
- Blue Fairy – 1:30
- Peter Pan – 1:44
- Wish – 1:32
- Encanto – 1:37
- Frozen – 1:54
- Royals – 1:49
- Coco – 1:49
- Moana – 1:38
- Finale – 1:38
- Closing – 1:00
More on Disney Starlight:
- After almost 10 years, the Magic Kingdom finally has a nighttime parade of its own once again – the first entirely new one since SpectroMagic in 1991!
- The new offering features classics (such as characters from Pinocchio, Snow White, Peter Pan, and more) while also incorporating more recent stories like Encanto, Wish, and Coco.
- You can check out our photos and video from the parade’s first public performance here.
- A small collection of Disney Starlight merchandise is available at the Emporium, and you can also pick up a Starlight-inspired popcorn bucket at various carts and popcorn mix at Main Street Confectionery.
- Even as you enter the Magic Kingdom, you’ll be greeted by a new Disney Starlight attraction poster.
