Dream the Night Away with a New Popcorn Flavor and Popcorn Bucket In Celebration of Disney Starlight
Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away premieres tomorrow, July 20th, at Walt Disney World.
Last night, Magic Kingdom’s Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade made a surprise debut. Now, guests visiting the park can pick up a new themed popcorn bucket and a specialty Disney Starlight Popcorn.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has announced on Instagram several delicious ways Walt Disney World guests can celebrate the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade.
- Officially debuting tomorrow, July 20th, Disney Starlight is the resort’s first nighttime parade since Main Street Electrical Parade’s final performance on October 9th, 2016.
- Inviting guests into a magical lightshow filled with Disney characters and music, the new parade made a special appearance at the park ahead of its debut last night.
- Now, guests visiting the park can celebrate the new parade with a special themed popcorn bucket, which can be seen above.
- Also available now, the Disney Starlight Popcorn, found at Main Street Confectionery, embraces the excitement of the parade with a candy-filled treat.
- Combining layers of bubble gum and blue raspberry candy popcorn, milk chocolate M&M’s, mini-marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle, the new treat matches the decadence of the new nighttime parade.
Commemorate Fall:
- With fall just around the corner at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney has debuted several new autumnal treasures available now.
- The new apparel items embrace fall traditions like pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal scares.
- You can check out the new items here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Dining for a Cause: Visit Orlando Magical Dining Returns for 2025 including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Restaurants
- Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament to Premiere at Walt Disney World in December
- Celebrate Happy and History: Disneyland Attractions You Can No Longer Experience at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com