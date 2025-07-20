Dream the Night Away with a New Popcorn Flavor and Popcorn Bucket In Celebration of Disney Starlight

Last night, Magic Kingdom’s Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade made a surprise debut. Now, guests visiting the park can pick up a new themed popcorn bucket and a specialty Disney Starlight Popcorn.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram Walt Disney World Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

Officially debuting tomorrow, July 20th, Disney Starlight is the resort’s first nighttime parade since Main Street Electrical Parade

Inviting guests into a magical lightshow filled with Disney characters and music, the new parade made a special appearance at the park ahead of its debut last night.

Now, guests visiting the park can celebrate the new parade with a special themed popcorn bucket, which can be seen above.

Also available now, the Disney Starlight Popcorn, found at Main Street Confectionery, embraces the excitement of the parade with a candy-filled treat.

Combining layers of bubble gum and blue raspberry candy popcorn, milk chocolate M&M’s, mini-marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle, the new treat matches the decadence of the new nighttime parade.

Commemorate Fall:

With fall just around the corner at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney has debuted several new autumnal treasures available now.

The new apparel items embrace fall traditions like pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal scares.

You can check out the new items here

