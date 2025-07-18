Dining for a Cause: Visit Orlando Magical Dining Returns for 2025 including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Restaurants

This year's program is set to benefit the REED Charitable Foundation.

Visit Orlando Magical Dining is returning for a milestone 20th year, inviting locals and tourists to give back while dining out.

Dining for a Cause:

Visit Orlando has officially announced the return of the Visit Orlando Magical Dining event, which is set to take place from August 15th through September 30th.

Visit Orlando Magical Dining teams up with restaurants every year to help give back to non-profits, encouraging locals and tourists to eat out at some of Orlando’s best dining establishments.

For the charity events 20th year, Visit Orlando has teamed up with REED Charitable Foundation, which strives to end the literary crisis by fighting for children to have access to reading materials and educator training.

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the media event for the upcoming program, which had representatives from Visit Orlando, REED Charitable Foundation, and program sponsor Orlando Health.

Both Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej and REED Charitable Foundation President and Founding Director were in attendance, each giving a brief speech.

The annual program includes over 160 participating restaurants, including 15 MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants.

Each venue will offer three-course, prix-fixe priced at $40 or $60 before tax and gratuity.

One dollar from every $40 menu and two dollars from every $60 menu will go to the non-profit.

This year, 24 new restaurants join the lineup, including: Acropolis Greek Taverna – Downtown Orlando ($40) Bar Kada – Winter Park ($40 – Michelin Recommended) Cafe-Boutique PIANO – Winter Park ($40) Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse – International Drive Area ($40) Divina Carne Brazilian Steakhouse – International Drive Area ($60) Grappolo Cucina Italiana – Winter Park ($40) Highball & Harvest – The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes ($60) Kaya – Mills 50 District ($40 – Michelin Recommended) Kenzie's Restaurant & Bar at Mystic Dunes Golf Resort – Kissimmee ($40) Leiah – Downtown Orlando ($60) Luca Turci Italian Restaurant – Winter Park ($40) Otto’s High Dive – The Milk District ($40 – Michelin Bib Gourmand) Palm Tree Club – International Drive Area ($40) Parea Greek Taverna – Maitland ($40) Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar – Lake Nona ($40) Reggiano's of Celebration – Lake Buena Vista ($60) Sixty Vines – Sand Lake Rd. ($40) Sixty Vines – Winter Park ($40) Sushi Saint – Downtown Orlando ($40 – Michelin Bib Gourmand) The Chapman – Winter Park ($60) The Drake Kitchen + Bar – Downtown Orlando ($40) The Eye Restaurant Lounge – International Drive Area ($60) The Nine Heathrow Thai Grill & Kitchen – Lake Mary ($40) X Sushi – Winter Garden ($40)

MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants include: AVA MediterrAegean – Winter Park ($60 – Recommended) BACAN – Lake Nona ($60 – Recommended) Bar Kada – Winter Park ($40 – Recommended) Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen – Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress ($60 – Recommended) Kabooki Sushi – Colonial Drive location ($40 – Recommended) Kaya – Mills 50 District ($40 – Recommended) Maxine’s on Shine – Mills 50 District ($40 – Recommended) Nami – Lake Nona ($60 – Recommended) Otto’s High Dive – The Milk District ($40 – Bib Gourmand) Ravello – Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Shin Jung Korean Restaurant – Mills 50 District ($40 – Recommended) Sushi Saint – Downtown Orlando ($40 – Bib Gourmand) The Pinery – Ivanhoe Village ($40 – Recommended) The Ravenous Pig – Winter Park ($40 - Bib Gourmand) Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen – Mills 50 ($40 – Bib Gourmand)

Guests visiting Universal Orlando

Both restaurants have been a part of the program since 2007, making them amongst the longest participating restaurants.

Throughout the area, Mears taxis will be decorated with ads highlighting Visit Orlando Magical Dining, which you can see a photo of below:

You can book reservations for participating restaurants here

What They’re Saying:

Jennifer Ford Knopf, President and Founding Director of the REED Charitable Foundation: “We are deeply honored and grateful to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the 20th anniversary of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program. Thanks to the generous support of this program, REED Charitable Foundation will be able to further its mission and expand our impact across Orlando by ensuring every child has an educator in their life who can confidently teach them how to read."

“We are deeply honored and grateful to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the 20th anniversary of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program. Thanks to the generous support of this program, REED Charitable Foundation will be able to further its mission and expand our impact across Orlando by ensuring every child has an educator in their life who can confidently teach them how to read." Erick Hawkins, Chief Administrative Officer, Orlando Health, and Visit Orlando board member: "We’re so pleased to celebrate Magical Dining, which has been enjoyed by our local community and visitors alike for two decades now. As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Visit Orlando, Orlando Health is proud to sponsor this program that supports our city and gives back to organizations working to serve the community. Congratulations to Visit Orlando on 20 years of such a beloved tradition."

"We’re so pleased to celebrate Magical Dining, which has been enjoyed by our local community and visitors alike for two decades now. As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Visit Orlando, Orlando Health is proud to sponsor this program that supports our city and gives back to organizations working to serve the community. Congratulations to Visit Orlando on 20 years of such a beloved tradition." Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando: “For 20 years, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has been a cornerstone program supporting both our restaurant community and local nonprofits—raising nearly $3 million to date. With a record-breaking number of restaurants participating this year, we’re proud to see the community come together again to continue this legacy of impact, with REED Charitable Foundation serving as our primary beneficiary."

Fall Festivities:

Late summer and early fall are a great time to visit the Orlando area, with spooky season fun happening around every corner.

Generally regarded as the “least crowded" time of year in Florida, late August and September offer special events at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns Magic Kingdom

Universal Studios Florida’s Halloween Horror Nights starts August 29th, and runs through November 2nd. You can find tickets here

SeaWorld is also hosting their haunt event Howl-O-Scream from September 5th through November 1st.

For those looking to head out to Orlando for a cause and some fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Universal Orlando: