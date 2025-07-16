Universal Orlando Reveals Purr-fectly Themed Scare Zone Coming to HHN 34

Most fans can guess where this one is going to go.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights has made the third announcement in as many days for the scare zones that guests can experience this year at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

What’s Happening:

With only a matter of weeks ahead of the launch of the event, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights has announced one of their scare zones that guests can experience this year.

The Scare Zone, titled The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane, promises guests the chance to travel down a spooky winding path to a mysterious home, where trick-or-treaters are transformed into feral felines.

While Universal Orlando has made no official announcements regarding where this scare zone will be located in the park, longtime fans of the event have a few indicators that suggest a favorite spot for it. The numerous jack-o-lanterns throughout trees have fans pointing to the tree-lined Central Park scare zone, which has played host to trick or treating themed scare zones in the past, including one themed to the movie Trick or Treat.