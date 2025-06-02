“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Coming to Halloween Horror Nights on Both Coasts This Fall
Put the "Toreadors March" on blast – “FNAF” is coming to Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!
After making the jump to the big screen last year, the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Universal has announced the first property to be featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events – Five Nights at Freddy’s – at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- No further details have been announced at this time, including whether this will be a haunted house or something else. Universal did promise that more information would be coming soon.
- Fans have been clamoring for Five Nights at Freddy’s to join the popular Halloween event for years, especially since the film adaptation came out in 2023.
- Two years ago at Universal Studios Hollywood, some costumes from the film were on display as part of a special Blumhouse: Behind the Screams experience.
- Meanwhile, a new poster has been released for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which will be released a month after HHN concludes on December 5th, 2025.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando, and September 4th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Thoughts from a “Five Nights at Freddy’s" Expert:
- Speaking to a self-proclaimed Five Nights at Freddy’s expert, he shared that he’d like to see a potential haunted house stick to stuff from the first game, if the house is supposed to be a representation of the first movie – which is essentially an adaptation of first game.
- He’d also like to see Golden Freddy included and plenty of Easter Eggs for things you can find in the original.
