New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Reminds You to “Never Go Alone” as Universal Begins to Tease This Year’s Event

The spooky season is almost upon us… Or at least, that’s what Universal Orlando would have you believe, as they’ve released the first collection of merchandise for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

What’s Happening:

The first collection of Halloween Horror Nights merchandise has arrived in-store at Universal Orlando Resort and online at shop.universalorlando.com

Visitors to Universal Orlando can pick these items up at Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida and All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.

The collection reminds guests to “Never Go Alone" through a couple of spooky T-Shirts, a hat, a shot glass and even a candle – which we hope smells like fog!

Details regarding this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event have not been shared at this point – aside from the date range of August 29th through November 2nd, 2025.

More details are sure to be shared soon, as Universal typically starts announcing haunted houses beginning in May or June. Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for all the announcements as they come!

