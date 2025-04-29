Volcano Bay Getting Rid of TapuTapu Wearables This Fall, Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment Next Fall
TapuTapu wearables have been a big part of the park experience and lore since it first opened in 2017.
Changes and a lengthy closure are coming to Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando’s water theme park.
What’s Happening:
- One of the most-touted parts of the Volcano Bay experience since it opened in 2017 are the TapuTapu wristbands, which you receive upon entering the park, allowing you to reserve a spot in line for the park’s most popular attractions, activate interactive surprises, open rental lockers, and more.
- Well, beginning October 1st, 2025, the TapuTapu wearable and virtual line will be a thing of the past, as guests will now utilize regular standby queues for all attractions.
- No word was given on how or if the interactive TapuTapu elements around the park will continue.
- In other Volcano Bay news, the park will be closed for a lengthy seasonal closure starting on October 26th, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24th, 2027.
- Fortunately, Universal has given plenty of heads up in regards to the closure, so visitors to the resort won’t be as disappointed when the water theme park is closed for around five months.
- Meanwhile, this summer, guests can take part in the first-ever Volcano Bay Nights after-hours event, taking place each Saturday night through May 17th, 2025.
