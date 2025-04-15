Universal Reveals First Ever Wizarding World of Harry Potter Popcorn Bucket

The first Harry Potter-themed popcorn bucket is currently available at Universal Beijing Resort.

The first popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring the iconic Time-Turner, will debut in the U.S. at Universal Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood later this month.

What’s Happening:

The first-ever popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, showcasing the legendary Time-Turner, will make its U.S. debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood later this month.

After this initial release, the popcorn bucket will also be available at Universal Orlando

