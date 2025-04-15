Universal Reveals First Ever Wizarding World of Harry Potter Popcorn Bucket
The first Harry Potter-themed popcorn bucket is currently available at Universal Beijing Resort.
The first popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring the iconic Time-Turner, will debut in the U.S. at Universal Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The first-ever popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, showcasing the legendary Time-Turner, will make its U.S. debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood later this month.
- After this initial release, the popcorn bucket will also be available at Universal Orlando Resort next month, while it is currently being offered at Universal Beijing Resort.
