Universal Reveals First Ever Wizarding World of Harry Potter Popcorn Bucket

The first Harry Potter-themed popcorn bucket is currently available at Universal Beijing Resort.

The first popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring the iconic Time-Turner, will debut in the U.S. at Universal Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • The first-ever popcorn bucket inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, showcasing the legendary Time-Turner, will make its U.S. debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood later this month.
  • After this initial release, the popcorn bucket will also be available at Universal Orlando Resort next month, while it is currently being offered at Universal Beijing Resort.

