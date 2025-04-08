Annual Passholder Preview Tickets for Universal Epic Universe Now On Sale, Alongside Early Bookings for Universal Helios Grand Hotel
Eligible guests can now purchase preview tickets to Universal Orlando’s newest theme park for visits beginning April 17th.
Following on from weeks of team member previews and last weekend’s media preview, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can now purchase tickets to a special advance preview of Universal Epic Universe.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of the official opening of Universal Epic Universe on May 22nd, Annual and Seasonal Passholders will be able to preview the brand-new theme park beginning April 17th and continuing through May 8th.
- Additionally, active 2025 Military Freedom Pass Ticket Holders, Universal Rewards Signature VISA Card members and guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel can also purchase tickets to these previews.
- Universal notes that additional audiences will be able to purchase tickets to preview the groundbreaking new theme park in the weeks ahead.
- There’s also a chance that some attractions and experiences may not be available as Universal puts the final touches on the park in preparation for its grand opening.
- Ticket prices vary and, as of publication, are available at the following dates and prices:
- April 17th-20th: $144
- April 21st-24th: $140
- April 25th-26th: $136
- April 27th: $131
- April 28th-May 1st: $123
- May 2nd: $127
- May 3rd: $131
- May 4th: $127
- May 5th-8th: $123
- Universal Orlando is now also accepting reservations for its newest hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, for arrivals beginning April 16th.
- Located adjacent to Universal Epic Universe, the majestic 500-room Mediterranean escape blends immersion and relaxation to create a hotel stay like no other and puts guests steps away from the new theme park.
- Guests can enjoy a host of incredible amenities such as a variety of dining options, including Flora Taverna, Aurora Market and Lotus Lagoon; a resort-style zero-entry pool, a hot tub and well-appointed poolside cabanas; fitness center, game room, and fan-favorite merch from the Universal Studios Store.
- Guests will also enjoy food and beverage options from the top floor at Bar Helios, featuring stunning views into Universal Epic Universe.
- Helios Grand Hotel guests can also take advantage of a dedicated entrance to Epic Universe that is accessible from the hotel lobby, as well as other theme park benefits such as Early Park Admission – as of May 23rd, 2025.
