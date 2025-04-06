Photos/Video: Exploring the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe

As part of a special preview of the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, we got to take a look at one of the portals (other parks might call these “lands") of the park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Largely inspired by the 1920s France setting of the Fantastic Beasts films, the scale of the land is quite impressive and home to a number of experiences. Near the center of the highly-immersive area, guests will find Le Cirque Arcanus, a show featuring characters and creatures from the aforementioned film.

Another corner of the land brings us to the headlining attraction of the area, “Harry Potter and the Battle for the Ministry" - which takes place in the actual Ministry of Magic thanks to a bit of help through the MetroFloo network.

Merchandise opportunities and experiences abound in this new land, including new takes on merchandise fare that has been seen in the already existing Wizarding World’s at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, elsewhere in the Universal Orlando Resort.

Dining opportunities are also present in this area, with some small sidewalk cafes that really add to the immersion and ambiance that cannot be found in other existing parks.

Also similar to other already existing Wizarding Worlds, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter also features plenty of storefronts, windows, and other magical details that come to life through the use of an interactive wand, which can be picked up at retail locations in the area.

Guests might even find another window that has some living portraits that will actually interact with you as you walk by, commenting on wardrobe, asking how your day was, or maybe even critiquing your wand use.

Another corner of the area also features what is sure to become a local fan hangout spot, a specialty moonshine bar.

Checkout our full walk-through video at the bottom of the page to see more of the interactive and kinetic features that exist in this new Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

