Photos: Touring Celestial Park, Isle of Berk and the Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe

We’ve been granted our first access into Universal Orlando’s newest theme park and have an in-depth look at three of the park’s main realms below!

The time is finally upon us. After years of anticipation, we’re finally getting to explore Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe. Media have been allowed into the new theme park today for an exclusive tour, and here, we’ll share just a sampling of the magic within.

Celestial Park

Guests begin their epic adventure by arriving at Celestial Park, the heart of Epic Universe. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park" back in “theme park." As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

Before even entering Epic Universe, you’ll find this convenient guide to all of the height requirements in the park.

But to get into the park, guests must first pass through the impressive Chronos entrance structure.

Off to the right, you’ll find two smaller gift shops – Sensorium Emporium and North Star Wintry Wonders – the park’s Christmas shop.

Plenty of exciting entertainment awaits, including various fountain shows throughout Celestial Park’s seven acres of water where a multitude of fountains sway, dance – and even reach heights up to 135 feet in the air – to music and interactive lighting from day to night.

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Stardust Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin," in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world" adrenaline rush.

Celestial Park will offer an array of unique dining experiences ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations that offer something for every palate. Seen here is the Meteor Astropub.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Welcome to Isle of Berk! Inspired by DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon, Isle of Berk is one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments.

Each of the four realms surrounding Celestial Park requires guests to enter through a portal, which immediately transports them to the realm of their choice. As soon as guests enter Isle of Berk, they’re welcomed with this rockwork telling the story of the realm, before seeing the iconic sweeping vista straight from the films – featuring a vast sparkling lagoon that boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set against an energetic village perched above churning seas.

Be on the lookout throughout the land, as you might just spot some real live dragons!

Guests can commemorate their lessons with an array of merchandise available at highly-themed shops like Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures.

This intricate carving of the film series’ main characters, Toothless and Hiccup, can be found outside The Untrainable Dragon theater.

Inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s wildly successful “Untrainable" show, this dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Beyond the world’s ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance.

A wonder of French architecture adorned with fabulous carved marble and details of fantastic beasts hidden in the tile and mosaic designs, Café L’air De La Sirène is a charming café where guests can delight in French sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts.

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Wizarding World of Harry Potter without the ability to get a cup of Butterbeer, known in France as Bièraubeurre.

Guests can shop some of the world’s finest wands designed by esteemed artisan wandmaker, Cosme Acajor, in the premier Parisian wand shop, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique. In addition to popular imports from Ollivanders, visitors will find a selection of exquisite wands packaged in unique three-sided boxes – each containing a list of locations throughout the wizarding world where guests can practice casting spells.

Guests will find the recently introduced Second Generation Interactive Wands here, along with new wands unique to Place Cachée.

As guests explore the streets of wizarding Paris, they can use their interactive wands to create magical experiences as they cast spells at various locations, interact with fantastic beasts such as Nifflers, Bowtruckles and a Demiguise, and engage with enchanted objects in many of the storefront windows plus other areas throughout the marvelous Place Cachée.

Guests can also shop for wizarding gear and memorabilia in Les Galeries Mirifiques, satisfy their sweet tooth at the French confectionary shop, K. Rammelle, or make a stop for Ministry of Magic-inspired items at the Métro-Floo gift shop, Tour En Floo.

While exploring the streets of Place Cachée, guests will also encounter other visitors, officials and residents from the wizarding world, including exchange students from the Hogwarts and Ilvermorny Schools of Witchcraft and Wizardry, an Auror from the Ministère des Affaires Magiques de la France who roams inquiring of suspicious characters, talking portraits of delightful wizards who engage with locals about the happenings in Place Cachée, and more.

More detailed looks at everything within the park – including Dark Universe and Super Nintendo World – will follow in the days and weeks ahead, so stay tuned!