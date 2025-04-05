Photos / Video: Transport to the Ministry of Magic and the Breathtaking Queue of Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Take a complete tour of the queue for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry at Universal Epic Universe – one of the largest queues Universal has ever created.

Our tour through Universal Epic Universe continues with a look at one of the most impressive attraction queues of all-time, that for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – which transports guests from the streets of Paris to the Ministry of Magic.

Guests will journey from wizarding Paris to the Ministry via the Métro-Floo – a unique mode of transportation inspired by the iconic Floo Network from the films. But prior to that, you’ll walk through a tunnel which is reminiscent of the Paris subway system – complete with Wizarding World appropriate advertisements.

As they emerge from the fireplace-like structures they’ve seen in the films, guests will immediately find themselves in the lobby of the Ministry of Magic.

FULL TOUR: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Queue

The jaw-dropping grand atrium of the Ministry of Magic comes to life in all its grandeur in the queue for the attraction. Here, guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the breathtaking enchanted weather ceiling, an endless array of Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details for guests to discover while inside.

Guests will also discover that their visit falls on the same day that Dolores Umbridge will stand trial for her crimes against the wizarding world.

Guests will pass by the Ministry Reception, where wizards typically ask for information before going about their wizarding business. However, guests won’t find anyone working the reception booths today as the entire Ministry is busy preparing for the trial.

There is a Single Rider line for the attraction, which guests can access once they reach Ministry Reception.

An impressive moving tapestry gives some more information about the inner-workings of the Ministry of Magic.

Much like with other Wizarding World attractions, you’ll head through a few rooms filled with talking portraits of acclaimed wizards.

In the locker room, it looks like someone stopped off at the Ministry coffee shop.

Brendan Gleeson returns once again to reprise his memorable performance as Mad-Eye Moody.

A glittering chandelier illuminates Dolores Umbridge’s former office, which is revealed to be just as over-the-top as the woman herself with its pink hues and ornate gold carvings throughout. Here, guests will meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house-elf, for the first time as she enthusiastically cleans out the office ahead of the trial.

Upon reaching the attraction itself, guests will board a magical, omnidirectional lift that seats up to 14 guests to travel even deeper through the British Ministry for the long-awaited trial of Dolores Umbridge. Adorned with vibrant red and gold accents, these lifts are unlike any ride vehicle ever created and will propel guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry – just like guests have seen in the films.

