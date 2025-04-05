Photos/Video: Explore Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe

With today’s media preview of Universal Epic Universe, we get our first look inside the warp pipe portal to Super Nintendo World! Get ready to power up with this photo and video tour of Universal Orlando’s expanded version of the Nintendo offerings found at Universal Studios Hollywood. Let’s a go!

Your journey into Mario’s world begins with a warp pipe escalator ride. *Bloop, bloop, bloop, bloop, bloop!*

Like the start of Super Mario ‘64, you arrive inside of Peach’s Castle. The atrium features animated artwork you’ll swear you can use to jump into the game’s levels.

Guests are invited to become the hero of their own Nintendo story as they step into this colorful world.

Super Mario Land is a multi-level kinetic experience. From animated piranha plants to hopping Yoshiis, it feels like anything can happen here.

The elevated levels allow Nintendo fans to experience this fun world from multiple vantage points.

Yes, there are elevators.

Guests can meet some of their favorite Nintendo characters at designated locations throughout the land, like Princess Peach’s gazebo. Be on the lookout for Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Donkey Kong when you visit.

Play is at the center of Super Nintendo World, with Power Up Bands becoming a must-have souvenir for fans who want to interact with the many elements of Super Mario Land.

Use a Power Up Band to play the Mario theme on these music blocks!

Hidden alcoves also put players front and center in mini-games.

An experience you won’t find in Hollywood is Yoshi's Adventure, which offers fun for anyone over 34" tall.

Guests ride on a Yoshii through the Mushroom Kingdom. The outdoor portions of this experience offer stunning elevated views of Super Mario Land.

Indoor portions of the experience include a search for glowing eggs. How many will your family find?

Like the Universal Studios Hollywood version of the land, the star attraction is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, found inside of Bowser’s Castle.

Your immersive tour of Bowser’s Castle culminates in the dungeon, where Guests collect their special goggles for this 4D ride. The steering wheel becomes your controller as you collect coins and throw shells to try to win the Golden Cup.

Guests can purchase their own Golden Cup at the 1-Up Factory, a store outfitted with all of your Mario needs. More photos from this location can be found at the end of this post.

A portal from Super Mario Land is your entrance into Donkey Kong Country, which makes its U.S. after premiering at Universal Studios Japan last year.

On the other side of the tunnel is a world of “breakable" barrels, drums, and hidden letters that can all be “acquired" with your Power-Up Band, extending the playability of Super Nintendo World.

Like in the video games, the attraction found in Donkey Kong Country is Mine Cart Madness, where riders help Donkey and Diddy Kong protect the Golden Banana.

Your mine car awaits inside the Golden Temple, whisking Guests off on a family coaster with “track jumps" and other fun illusions. The height requirement for Mine Cart Madness is 40".

The outdoor portions of the attraction add even more kinetic excitement to the land.

If you’re hungry, Donkey Kong Country offers lots of banana-themed treats, including the DK Crush Sundae with souvenir mug.

There’s also a shopping opportunity for Donkey Kong Country goods.

You exit out the way you came in to return to Super Mario Land.

And that’s true for your return to Celestial Park, the hub of Universal Epic Universe. Head back through Peach’s Castle to choose another portal for more worlds to explore.

Check out our video tour of Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe.

As promised, we finish with a look at some of the other merchandise available at the 1-Up Factory.