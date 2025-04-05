Photos/Video: Tour the Monstrous Village of Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe

If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em - Become a Monster at Universal Orlando

“It’s alive, IT’S ALIVE!" That classic line from Universal’s 1931 monster movie, Frankenstein, fittingly graces the portal into Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe. Join us for a not-so-scary photo and video tour of the new theme park’s land dedicated to some fo the most iconic movie monsters of all time.

Meander past crypts, tombs, and graves as you enter a gothic village just waiting to be terrorized. The skyline is capped by old Frankenstein Castle.

Something seems amiss at the town well.

Guests who disobey theme park rules will be punished. Don’t be like this guy…

… or this guy…

If you really want to fit in, you’ll visit the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience inside Dr. Pretorius’ old lab to be transformed into a werewolf, vampire, or other such creatures of the night. And you can settle any monstrous appetite at The Burning Blade Tavern.

Dark Universe’s marquee attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, is housed inside the old Frankenstein Castle. Click here to see inside and watch the dark ride’s preshow.

Dark Universe is also home to Curse of the Werewolf, an exhilarating spinning coaster.

This attraction sends you careening through the dark woods on a ride for your life as you’re chased by a pack of hungry werewolves. Apparently, there wasn’t anything on The Burning Blade Tavern’s menu to their liking.

Nestled in he camp of The Guild of Mystics, shoppers will find some wolfy goods to take home just outside of Curse of the Werewolf.

See more of the fun Dark Universe souvenirs below, along with a video tour of this land.