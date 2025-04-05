Photos / Video – Enter Frankenstein Manor for the Impressive Pre-Show to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Ygor and Dr. Victoria Frankenstein invite you witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but don’t be surprised if things go horribly awry…

We’re getting a small glimpse into the spooky world of Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe – specifically the pre-show for the headlining attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

As guests enter the village of Darkmoor, they’ll immediately be drawn towards Frankenstein Manor, the home of Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Guests will venture deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to x – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed.

The stunning pre-show experience begins with a creepy welcome from Ygor alongside a model of your ride vehicle, demonstrating just how intense the ride might be. Things then get even more impressive as we meet animatronic versions of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and the monster himself!

FULL PRE-SHOW: Monsters Unchained The Frankenstein Experiment

More detailed looks at everything within the park – including Dark Universe and Super Nintendo World – will follow in the days and weeks ahead, so stay tuned!

