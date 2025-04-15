Exclusive Passholder Perks Available When Visiting Universal Epic Universe

Do you have your passholder preview tickets yet?

If you are a passholder to Universal Orlando Resort there are special perks exclusively for you when visiting Universal Epic Universe.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the exclusive passholder perks available when visiting Universal Epic Universe.

Special Passholder Preview:

  • Preview tickets for Universal's Epic Universe are now on sale, allowing guests to explore the park starting April 17, ahead of the Grand Opening on May 22.
  • Note that a limited number of tickets will be available each day exclusively for Passholders.

Parking:

  • Parking is included if you have a Preferred Pass or Premier Pass.
  • There is a 50% discount on parking if you have the Power Pass.

Dining:

  • Discounts on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants and carts but not including alcoholic beverages:
  • Premier Pass: 15% discount
  • Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:

  • Atlantic
  • Aquaria Bar
  • Bar Moonshine
  • Bar Zenith
  • Bièraubeurre
  • Café L’air de La Sirène
  • CelesTiki
  • Comet Dogs
  • Das Stakehaus
  • De Lacey’s Cottage
  • Frosty Moon
  • Holligan’s Grog & Gruel
  • Le Gobelet Noir
  • Mead Hall
  • Meteor Astropub
  • Ministry Munchies
  • Pizza Moon
  • Spit Fyre Grill
  • Star Sui Bao
  • Starbucks
  • The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant
  • The Bubbly Barrel
  • The Burning Blade Tavern
  • The Oak & Star Tavern
  • The Plastered Owl
  • The Tiger Bar
  • Toadstool Cafe
  • Turbo-Boost Treats
  • Yoshi’s Snack Island
  • Food and Beverage Cart

Shopping:

  • Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise stores and carts not Including alcoholic beverages:
  • Premier Pass: 15% discount
  • Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:

  • Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique
  • Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy
  • Hiccup’s Work Shop
  • How to Treat Your Dragon
  • K. Rammelle
  • Lens Flare
  • Les Galeries Mirifiques
  • Mario Motors
  • Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets
  • Nintendo Super Star Store
  • North Star Wintry Wonders
  • Other Worlds Mercantile
  • Pretorius' Scientific Oddities
  • Sensorium Emporium
  • Shop-in-Shop
  • The Guild of Mystics
  • The Manor Storehouse
  • Toothless’ Treasures
  • Tour en Floo
  • Viking Traders
  • 1-UP Factory

VIP Experiences:

  • 10% discount on VIP Experiences

Discount on Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup:

  • Premier Pass: 15% discount
  • Preferred Pass: 10% discount
  • All Pass Types: $1.00 off per Coca-Cola freestyle additional day recharge

Discount on My Universal Photos:

  • Premier Pass: 15% discount
  • Preferred Pass: 10% discount

More On Universal Epic Universe:

