Exclusive Passholder Perks Available When Visiting Universal Epic Universe

Do you have your passholder preview tickets yet?

If you are a passholder to Universal Orlando Resort there are special perks exclusively for you when visiting Universal Epic Universe.

What's Happening:

Check out the exclusive passholder perks

Special Passholder Preview:

Preview tickets for Universal's Epic Universe are now on sale, allowing guests to explore the park starting April 17, ahead of the Grand Opening on May 22.

Note that a limited number of tickets will be available each day exclusively for Passholders.

Parking:

Parking is included if you have a Preferred Pass or Premier Pass.

There is a 50% discount on parking if you have the Power Pass.

Dining:

Discounts on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants and carts but not including alcoholic beverages:

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:

Atlantic

Aquaria Bar

Bar Moonshine

Bar Zenith

Bièraubeurre

Café L’air de La Sirène

CelesTiki

Comet Dogs

Das Stakehaus

De Lacey’s Cottage

Frosty Moon

Holligan’s Grog & Gruel

Le Gobelet Noir

Mead Hall

Meteor Astropub

Ministry Munchies

Pizza Moon

Spit Fyre Grill

Star Sui Bao

Starbucks

The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant

The Bubbly Barrel

The Burning Blade Tavern

The Oak & Star Tavern

The Plastered Owl

The Tiger Bar

Toadstool Cafe

Turbo-Boost Treats

Yoshi’s Snack Island

Food and Beverage Cart

Shopping:

Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise stores and carts not Including alcoholic beverages:

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique

Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy

Hiccup’s Work Shop

How to Treat Your Dragon

K. Rammelle

Lens Flare

Les Galeries Mirifiques

Mario Motors

Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets

Nintendo Super Star Store

North Star Wintry Wonders

Other Worlds Mercantile

Pretorius' Scientific Oddities

Sensorium Emporium

Shop-in-Shop

The Guild of Mystics

The Manor Storehouse

Toothless’ Treasures

Tour en Floo

Viking Traders

1-UP Factory

VIP Experiences:

10% discount on VIP Experiences

Discount on Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup:

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

All Pass Types: $1.00 off per Coca-Cola freestyle additional day recharge

Discount on My Universal Photos:

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

