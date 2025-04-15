Exclusive Passholder Perks Available When Visiting Universal Epic Universe
Do you have your passholder preview tickets yet?
If you are a passholder to Universal Orlando Resort there are special perks exclusively for you when visiting Universal Epic Universe.
What's Happening:
- Check out the exclusive passholder perks available when visiting Universal Epic Universe.
Special Passholder Preview:
- Preview tickets for Universal's Epic Universe are now on sale, allowing guests to explore the park starting April 17, ahead of the Grand Opening on May 22.
- Note that a limited number of tickets will be available each day exclusively for Passholders.
Parking:
- Parking is included if you have a Preferred Pass or Premier Pass.
- There is a 50% discount on parking if you have the Power Pass.
Dining:
- Discounts on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants and carts but not including alcoholic beverages:
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:
- Atlantic
- Aquaria Bar
- Bar Moonshine
- Bar Zenith
- Bièraubeurre
- Café L’air de La Sirène
- CelesTiki
- Comet Dogs
- Das Stakehaus
- De Lacey’s Cottage
- Frosty Moon
- Holligan’s Grog & Gruel
- Le Gobelet Noir
- Mead Hall
- Meteor Astropub
- Ministry Munchies
- Pizza Moon
- Spit Fyre Grill
- Star Sui Bao
- Starbucks
- The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant
- The Bubbly Barrel
- The Burning Blade Tavern
- The Oak & Star Tavern
- The Plastered Owl
- The Tiger Bar
- Toadstool Cafe
- Turbo-Boost Treats
- Yoshi’s Snack Island
- Food and Beverage Cart
Shopping:
- Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise stores and carts not Including alcoholic beverages:
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
Valid Locations at Universal Epic Universe:
- Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique
- Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy
- Hiccup’s Work Shop
- How to Treat Your Dragon
- K. Rammelle
- Lens Flare
- Les Galeries Mirifiques
- Mario Motors
- Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets
- Nintendo Super Star Store
- North Star Wintry Wonders
- Other Worlds Mercantile
- Pretorius' Scientific Oddities
- Sensorium Emporium
- Shop-in-Shop
- The Guild of Mystics
- The Manor Storehouse
- Toothless’ Treasures
- Tour en Floo
- Viking Traders
- 1-UP Factory
VIP Experiences:
- 10% discount on VIP Experiences
Discount on Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup:
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
- All Pass Types: $1.00 off per Coca-Cola freestyle additional day recharge
Discount on My Universal Photos:
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
More On Universal Epic Universe:
- Universal Epic Universe: My Initial Thoughts and Reactions Following My First Visit
- Annual Passholder Preview Tickets for Universal Epic Universe Now On Sale, Alongside Early Bookings for Universal Helios Grand Hotel
- Photos/Video: Exploring the New Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning