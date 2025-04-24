Composer Danny Elfman Shares First Look at Dark Universe Vinyl Album
The composer’s score for the realm at Universal Epic Universe is available exclusively within the park.
Acclaimed composer Danny Elfman has shared a first look at a special vinyl release containing music he composed for Dark Universe, the Universal Monsters themed realm at Universal Epic Universe.
What’s Happening:
- Danny Elfman, known for his many film scores and collaborations with Tim Burton, shared a video on his Instagram showing off the new Dark Universe vinyl.
- This album – which can only be purchased from gift shops within the realm at Universal Epic Universe – contains Elfman’s score for the land.
- We can get a closer look at the album, including its tracklist, thanks to a posting on Discogs.
- Here’s the full tracklist:
- A1: Dark Universe Fanfare
- A2: Monstertreffen
- A3: Open The Doors
- A4: Victoria’s Monster
- A5: Experimental Trials
- A6: Pretorius Scientific Oddities
- A7: Henry’s Legacy
- A8: Frankenstein’s Manor
- B1: Monsters Unchained
- B2: The Burning Blade
- B3: The Curse of the Werewolf
- B4: Enter the Guild of Mystics
- B5: Darkmoor by Night
- B6: Das Stakehaus
- B7: Nothing Stays Buried in Darkmoor
- B8: Darkmoor by Day
- Take a tour through the spooky, eerie village of Darkmoor in our video below and photo post found here.
More from Universal Epic Universe:
- Additional Dates Added for Annual Passholder Previews to Universal Epic Universe
- Photos / Video: National Epic Universe Portal Tour Arrives in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza
- Photos / Video: Universal Helios Grand Hotel Welcomes Guests Into an Otherworldly Standard of Luxury
- Exclusive Passholder Perks Available When Visiting Universal Epic Universe
- Universal Epic Universe: My Initial Thoughts and Reactions Following My First Visit
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning