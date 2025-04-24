Composer Danny Elfman Shares First Look at Dark Universe Vinyl Album

The composer’s score for the realm at Universal Epic Universe is available exclusively within the park.

Acclaimed composer Danny Elfman has shared a first look at a special vinyl release containing music he composed for Dark Universe, the Universal Monsters themed realm at Universal Epic Universe.

What’s Happening:

Danny Elfman, known for his many film scores and collaborations with Tim Burton, shared a video on his Instagram showing off the new Dark Universe vinyl.

This album – which can only be purchased from gift shops within the realm at Universal Epic Universe – contains Elfman’s score for the land.

We can get a closer look at the album, including its tracklist, thanks to a posting on Discogs

Here’s the full tracklist: A1: Dark Universe Fanfare A2: Monstertreffen A3: Open The Doors A4: Victoria’s Monster A5: Experimental Trials A6: Pretorius Scientific Oddities A7: Henry’s Legacy A8: Frankenstein’s Manor B1: Monsters Unchained B2: The Burning Blade B3: The Curse of the Werewolf B4: Enter the Guild of Mystics B5: Darkmoor by Night B6: Das Stakehaus B7: Nothing Stays Buried in Darkmoor B8: Darkmoor by Day



