Photos/Video: Universal Helios Grand Hotel Welcomes Guests into an Otherworldly Standard of Luxury

Today marks a new milestone for Universal’s Epic Universe. The park’s luxury hotel and centerpiece Universal Helios Grand Hotel is now welcoming guests into its otherworldly accommodations.

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to welcome guests into the unforgettable worlds of Universal’s Epic Universe. As guests enter through the Chronos, they’ll find themselves immersed in the park’s hub, Celestial Park. The area takes inspiration from the Mediterranean while combining it with mythology and astrology to create an unforgettable fantasy world. Towering over Celestial Park, the Helios Grand Hotel serves as Epic Universe’s iconic centerpiece. While the park doesn’t officially open to the public until May 22nd, the Helios Grand Hotel has begun welcoming guests, offering a preview of the epic adventures families will embark on in just over a month. The hotel, which was developed by Universal Creative and co-owned with Loews Hotels, extends the futuristic, yet classic theming of Celestial Park to create an immersive and luxurious vacation experience.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Helios Grand Hotel as it began welcoming guests for the first time. The hotel, which is situated directly across the park from Epic Universe’s main entrance, is truly massive, featuring large copper domes as it curves inward and gently hugs the park. The hotel features a large glass column in the center that provides unobstructed views of the highly detailed lands of Universal’s newest theme park, which the lobby takes full advantage of.

As you enter the lobby, the Florida sunshine floods the gold detailed atrium with copious amounts of natural light. To the right, you’ll find the check in area, which features colorful arched backdrops.

The ceiling is lined with LEDs arranged like sun rays, which draws attention to the lobby’s ginormous chandelier and panoramic windows.

The lobby also features two dining offerings with Flora Taverna and Aurora Market.

Just to the right of the check in area, Flora Taverna provides a full-service dining experience that is set to continue the hotel's Mediterranean inspiration with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The open-kitchen style restaurant features live cooking stations, pizza ovens, grills, and a gyro station. Flora Tavern embraces natural lighting in the same fashion as the lobby, with large windows providing a warm and airy atmosphere as guests get to enjoy the sprawling scenery of Epic Universe. As the name suggests, the restaurant features plenty of plant decor as well as an outdoor dining area right up against the park.

Aurora Market, which is situated on the left side of the lobby, offers a more casual snack offering.

Also beaming with natural light, the counter service location provides Starbucks beverages, gelato, and pastries for guests looking for a quick pick me up before embarking into Epic Universe.

Helios Grand also offers a refillable souvenir coffee cup, perfect for parents trying to keep up with their children on an exciting trip through Epic Universe’s five themed worlds.

Situated inside the park, guests can expect some of the epic characters of Universal’s Epic Universe to make appearances at the hotel. This includes Isle of Berks’ Hiccup and Astrid, who were seen greeting guests inside the lobby.

One of the otherworldly perks of staying at Helios Grand Hotel is a private park entrance, which offers early entry to guests staying at the hotel. Featuring its own security checkpoint, guests will be able to beat the crowds gathered at the Epic Universe’s main entrance on the other side of the park. Currently, access to the park is limited to those with preview tickets.

Continuing to the right towards the hotel’s pool area, guests will encounter an ornate elevator area, lots of celestial inspired art, a fitness center, and a game room.

The pool area is absolutely gorgeous, sprawling with palm trees and other greenery. While the area is tightly squeezed between the hotel and Dark Universe, Universal still managed to make the area feel open, clean, and relaxing. Full disclaimer, there was a DJ playing loud pop music during our visit, so if you are looking for more of a pool party, you’ll definitely find that here as well. The area features a zero-entry pool and spa, as well as Lotus Lagoon.

Lotus Lagoon is the hotel’s pool bar, which offers a selection of cocktails, burgers, salads and sandwiches, perfect for relaxing in the sun.

Now, the real benefit of staying at the Helios Grand Hotel is the amazing views of Epic Universe. On the park facing side of the hotel, guests can stand atop the decorative waterfall that leads into Celestial Park’s incredible water features. Standing higher than the park’s main path, guests can look out over the high-detailed and immersive Universal Orlando creation where they will undoubtedly marvel at the world’s newest theme park.

Of course, Helios Grand has a Universal Store located right inside of the hotel. Guests can pick up a variety of Epic Universe themed merchandise.

With Epic Universe and the Helios Grand Hotel being located farther away from Universal Orlando Resort’s existing attractions, the hotel offers a shuttle service to and from Universal’s other theme parks and CityWalk.

It is so exciting to watch yet another part of Universal Orlando Resort’s epic expansion come to fruition. Check out our full video tour of the hotel below.

