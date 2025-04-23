Photos / Video: National Epic Universe Portal Tour Arrives in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza
Universal Orlando’s national campaign to bring the portals of Epic Universe to cities throughout the United States has reached New York City, and we were there today to check it out!
Located at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Plaza, the centerpiece of the tour brings a 30-foot tall replica of the Chronos, the entry gateway into Epic Universe.
The replica showcases the park’s five immersive themed worlds, including Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.
More advertising for Epic Universe can be found within Rockefeller Center, but no merchandise was available.
Open daily from 10AM to 8PM, forthcoming stops on the National Epic Universe Portal Tour include:
- New York, NY (Rockefeller Center) – April 23rd through 26th
- Philadelphia, PA (The Rocky Steps) – May 16th through 18th
- Chicago, IL (Pioneer Court) – June 13th through 18th
