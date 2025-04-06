Photos / Video: Enter a World of Dragons and Vikings at Universal Epic Universe’s Isle of Berk

Inspired by the hit “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, this sprawling land has something for everyone!

It’s time to take a deeper dive into How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of the five themed realms of Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Welcome to Isle of Berk! Inspired by DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon, Isle of Berk is one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments.

Each of the four realms surrounding Celestial Park requires guests to enter through a portal, which immediately transports them to the realm of their choice. As soon as guests enter Isle of Berk, they’re welcomed with this rockwork telling the story of the realm, before seeing the iconic sweeping vista straight from the films – featuring a vast sparkling lagoon that boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set against an energetic village perched above churning seas.

FULL TOUR: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Be on the lookout throughout the land, as you might just spot some real live dragons!

This ice dragon located near The Untrainable Dragon theater even breathes out ice from its mouth!

In addition to dragons, you’ll come across plenty of vikings on your travels throughout the Isle of Berk.

Guests can visit the Haddock Paddock for an incredible meet-and-greet experience with heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless.

This intricate carving of the film series’ main characters, Toothless and Hiccup, can also be found outside The Untrainable Dragon theater.

Inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s wildly successful “Untrainable" show, this dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.

Overlooking the action of the Fyre Drill water attraction, Spit Fyre Grill is a quick-service dining location featuring delicious, hearty meals flame-seared by a helpful (unseen) dragon fry cook.

Hooligan Harbor Hideaway serves as the seating area for Spit Fyre Grill, overlooking the Fyre Drill water attraction.

Guests can commemorate their lessons with an array of merchandise available at highly-themed shops like Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures.

Here’s a look at some of the merchandise currently available throughout Isle of Berk.

The beating heart of Berk and the village’s main gathering hall, Mead Hall is where guests can feast like a Viking and enjoy a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders.

Aboard Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, Hiccup invites brave new Vikings to take a ride in his latest glider contraption – a winged flying machine that launches aspiring Dragon Riders into the sky for a dragon’s eye view of Berk. Guests will fly alongside Hiccup and Toothless and reach speeds up to 45 mph as they soar around the perimeter of Berk – and even through the lagoon – while experiencing firsthand what it’s like to fly on a dragon.

Junior Vikings will learn everything they need to know about dragons as they climb, slide and explore their way through the sprawling interactive adventure, Viking Training Camp – featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and so much more.

While we already have plenty of coverage from the five realms of Universal Epic Universe, there will be plenty more to come in the days and weeks ahead – so stay tuned!

More from Epic Universe: