Additional Dates Added for Annual Passholder Previews to Universal Epic Universe
Eligible guests can now purchase preview tickets to Universal Orlando’s newest theme park for visits through May 19th.
Universal Orlando Annual Passholders looking to experience Universal Epic Universe before its grand opening on May 22nd are in luck, as additional preview dates have been added.
What’s Happening:
- Previously set to end on May 8th, additional dates for Annual Passholder previews of Universal Epic Universe have been added through May 19th.
- In addition to passholders, active 2025 Military Freedom Pass Ticket Holders, Universal Rewards Signature VISA Card members and guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel can also purchase tickets to these previews.
- There’s also a chance that some attractions and experiences may not be available as Universal puts the final touches on the park in preparation for its grand opening.
- Ticket prices vary and, as of publication, are available at the following additional dates and prices:
- May 9th: $127
- May 10th: $131
- May 11th: $127
- May 12th-15th: $123
- May 16th: $127
- May 17th: $131
- May 18th-19th: $127
- Universal Epic Universe will be closed to the general public on May 20th and 21st in preparation for the grand opening on May 22nd.
- For more details, operating hours and to purchase tickets, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
