Three-Part Docuseries on the History of Universal Parks Coming to Peacock in July
“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” will focus heavily on the creation of Universal’s newest park, Epic Universe.
A new three-part docuseries coming to Peacock will chronicle the story of Universal theme parks, while giving a peek behind the curtains into the creation of their latest theme park, Universal Epic Universe.
What’s Happening:
- Set to premiere on Thursday, July 24th, Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks showcases the beloved parks’ storied history and legacy.
- The three-part docuseries will also give an in-depth look at Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, which officially opens on May 22nd.
- Executive-produced by John Marks and Jon Strong for Universal Television Alternative Studio, Epic Ride delivers its own wow moments, just like the Universal theme parks it celebrates.
- To explore Universal’s iconic history, the docuseries offers unprecedented access, rare archival, and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities.
- Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks premieres Thursday, July 24th on Peacock.
More from Universal Epic Universe:
- Universal Epic Universe Unveils Park Hours for Opening Weeks
- Universal Orlando Opens Epic Universe Preview Dates to General Public
- Composer Danny Elfman Shares First Look at Dark Universe Vinyl Album
- Photos / Video: Universal Helios Grand Hotel Welcomes Guests Into an Otherworldly Standard of Luxury
- Universal Epic Universe: My Initial Thoughts and Reactions Following My First Visit
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning