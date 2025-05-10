Three-Part Docuseries on the History of Universal Parks Coming to Peacock in July

“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” will focus heavily on the creation of Universal’s newest park, Epic Universe.

A new three-part docuseries coming to Peacock will chronicle the story of Universal theme parks, while giving a peek behind the curtains into the creation of their latest theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

What’s Happening:

Set to premiere on Thursday, July 24th, Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks showcases the beloved parks’ storied history and legacy.

showcases the beloved parks’ storied history and legacy. The three-part docuseries will also give an in-depth look at Universal Orlando

Executive-produced by John Marks and Jon Strong for Universal Television Alternative Studio, Epic Ride delivers its own wow moments, just like the Universal theme parks it celebrates.

delivers its own wow moments, just like the Universal theme parks it celebrates. To explore Universal’s iconic history, the docuseries offers unprecedented access, rare archival, and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities.

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks premieres Thursday, July 24th on Peacock.

