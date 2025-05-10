Three-Part Docuseries on the History of Universal Parks Coming to Peacock in July

“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” will focus heavily on the creation of Universal’s newest park, Epic Universe.

A new three-part docuseries coming to Peacock will chronicle the story of Universal theme parks, while giving a peek behind the curtains into the creation of their latest theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

What’s Happening:

  • Set to premiere on Thursday, July 24th, Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks showcases the beloved parks’ storied history and legacy.
  • The three-part docuseries will also give an in-depth look at Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, which officially opens on May 22nd.
  • Executive-produced by John Marks and Jon Strong for Universal Television Alternative Studio, Epic Ride delivers its own wow moments, just like the Universal theme parks it celebrates.
  • To explore Universal’s iconic history, the docuseries offers unprecedented access, rare archival, and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities.
  • Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks premieres Thursday, July 24th on Peacock.

More from Universal Epic Universe:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning