Universal Orlando Opens Epic Universe Preview Dates to General Public

Now everyone can enjoy the five immersive worlds ahead of their grand debut - at a cost.

Been seeing all the preview content ahead of the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe? Don’t worry, tickets are now available for everybody to enjoy the newest theme park at Universal Orlando during a special preview period.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the official opening date of Universal Orlando’s highly-anticipated new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, special previews have allowed a large number of guests to already experience the new park - as long as they fit special qualifications - Annual passholder, Universal Orlando on-site hotel guest, etc.

Now, Universal Orlando has announced that a number of preview tickets will be available for the general public to experience the park ahead of its official opening on May 22nd.

The previews will be available for dates now through May 19th, keeping in line with a similar timeframe that was announced when Annual Passholders saw more dates available added

As such, this means that the previews on these dates are not exclusive to passholders, resort guests, etc, and the park will still close to get ready for its big official debut on May 22nd.

As of press time, there was already a high volume of traffic on the website. Currently, the following dates are available at the following prices: April 30th - $144 May 1st - $144 May 2nd - $149 May 5-8th - $144 May 9th - $149 May 10th - $154 May 11th - $149 May 12 - 15th - $144 May 16th - $149 May 17th - $154 May 18t-19th - $149

We have been to Universal Epic Universe as part of our own preview, and you can see everything we have from the five immersive worlds of the park through our series of posts over here.

For more information about Universal Epic Universe, or to visit Universal Orlando and participate in this special preview period, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel