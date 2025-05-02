Epic Universe Unveils Park Hours for Opening Weeks
The park will be open for 12 hour days for the park's initial opening days.
Epic Universe has announced their operating hours for the park’s opening weeks.
What’s Happening:
- After team member previews, family & friends previews, and Annual Passholder previews, Epic Universe finally opens for all guests on May 22nd.
- While hours have been all over the place during the preview period, the opening weeks of Epic Universe have rather consistent operating times.
- From May 22nd through June 1st, the park will be open from 9am to 9pm.
- Early admission for resort guests will be available each day beginning at 8am.
- Mind you, these hours are just for the first two weeks. There are no park hours released past June 1st.
- The 9pm closure time is appreciated, as a much anticipated part of the Epic experience is the park after dark.
- We have had the opportunity to tour the park, so be sure to check out our extensive coverage of the huge Universal Orlando expansion.
- For more information on park hours, head here.
