Battersea Power Station Will Come Alive with an Epic Universe-Themed Projection Show

Preview the adventures that lie beyond Epic Universe's portals this May. Plus, enter for a chance to win a trip to experience the park.

Universal is gearing up for the official opening of Epic Universe. The new theme park has spawned several exciting pop-ups around the world, but, now, London’s Battersea Power Station will host an exciting light show to celebrate the adventures that lie ahead at Universal Orlando Resort.

What’s Happening:

London’s Battersea Power Station is gearing up to celebrate Universal Epic Universe.

On May 1st at 8:30PM, the large building will light up with projects inspired by Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park.

The performance will welcome guests into a visual feast inspired by Epic Universe’s five immersive worlds, including Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

The performance is free, with other epic experiences being offered at Battersea Power Station Park beginning at 6PM.

experiences being offered at Battersea Power Station Park beginning at 6PM. Guests visiting the event will also have the chance to enter for a chance to win an unforgettable vacation to experience the new park.

By scanning a QR code at the event, one lucky winner will receive a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort, with the prize including: Round trip British Airways flights to and from London to Orlando. Ground transportation from the airport to hotel and back. A seven night stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort. Universal Orlando 3-Park Explorer PLUS 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Tickets.

You can learn more about the event and give away here

Universal Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025.

For those looking to go on an amazing adventure to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel epic vacation needs.

Read More Universal Epic Universe: