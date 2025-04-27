Battersea Power Station Will Come Alive with an Epic Universe-Themed Projection Show
Preview the adventures that lie beyond Epic Universe's portals this May. Plus, enter for a chance to win a trip to experience the park.
Universal is gearing up for the official opening of Epic Universe. The new theme park has spawned several exciting pop-ups around the world, but, now, London’s Battersea Power Station will host an exciting light show to celebrate the adventures that lie ahead at Universal Orlando Resort.
What’s Happening:
- London’s Battersea Power Station is gearing up to celebrate Universal Epic Universe.
- On May 1st at 8:30PM, the large building will light up with projects inspired by Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park.
- The performance will welcome guests into a visual feast inspired by Epic Universe’s five immersive worlds, including Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.
- The performance is free, with other epic experiences being offered at Battersea Power Station Park beginning at 6PM.
- Guests visiting the event will also have the chance to enter for a chance to win an unforgettable vacation to experience the new park.
- By scanning a QR code at the event, one lucky winner will receive a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort, with the prize including:
- Round trip British Airways flights to and from London to Orlando.
- Ground transportation from the airport to hotel and back.
- A seven night stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort.
- Universal Orlando 3-Park Explorer PLUS 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Tickets.
- You can learn more about the event and give away here.
- Universal Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025.
