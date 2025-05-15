Updated Smoking Policy Starts Today at Universal Orlando Resort

Smoking areas will be designated outside the parks.

Starting today May 15, Universal Orlando Resort will be making changes to its smoking policy.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning today, guests at the Universal Orlando resort should take note of an updated smoking policy.
  • The smoking areas within Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe will be removed according to an X post from Ashley Carter.
  • Instead, designated smoking locations will be established outside the parks, situated near the exits.
  • The smoking area at Volcano Bay will continue to be located within the water park for the time being.
  • Universal has announced that once the TapuTapu system is phased out in October, the smoking area will be moved outside the park.

  • We are just days away from the official opening of Epic Universe on May 22.
  • Enjoy the five immersive worlds of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

More On Universal Orlando Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy