Updated Smoking Policy Starts Today at Universal Orlando Resort
Smoking areas will be designated outside the parks.
Starting today May 15, Universal Orlando Resort will be making changes to its smoking policy.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, guests at the Universal Orlando resort should take note of an updated smoking policy.
- The smoking areas within Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe will be removed according to an X post from Ashley Carter.
- Instead, designated smoking locations will be established outside the parks, situated near the exits.
- The smoking area at Volcano Bay will continue to be located within the water park for the time being.
- Universal has announced that once the TapuTapu system is phased out in October, the smoking area will be moved outside the park.
- We are just days away from the official opening of Epic Universe on May 22.
- Enjoy the five immersive worlds of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.
