The Universal Studios Store Introduces New Dedicated Areas Showcasing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World
You can even get Butterbeer here, without having to enter any of the parks!
The Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk has introduced two brand-new dedicated areas, showcasing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.
What’s Happening:
- The Universal Studios Store at Universal Orlando has transformed with the addition of two new sections dedicated to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.
- This expansion doubles the store's size, allowing guests to explore a wide range of merchandise related to these experiences and other NBCUniversal brands.
- The redesigned space offers a diverse selection of products, including clothing, souvenirs, and snacks, creating an exciting shopping atmosphere for visitors.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:
- The newly expanded retail space at Universal Orlando showcases merchandise from all three realms of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring offerings from Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and the Place Cachée within the Ministry of Magic.
- The expanded location provides fans with the unique opportunity to enjoy a variety of Butterbeer treats from a dedicated Butterbeer counter, including both cold and frozen versions, alongside an array of other specialty items inspired by the beloved franchise.
Super Nintendo World:
- The Universal Studios Store has unveiled a new entrance dedicated to the Super Nintendo World section, drawing inspiration from the vibrant landscapes and iconic characters of Nintendo's video games.
- Inside, visitors can explore a wide range of merchandise featuring beloved figures such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong.
- Super Nintendo World is one of five exciting realms debuting at Universal's Epic Universe on May 22nd, 2025.
More on Universal Orlando Resort:
