Universal Orlando to Livestream Epic Universe Grand Opening Celebration on May 21st
Sign up now to be there virtually for the momentous occasion that is the opening of a brand-new theme park in Orlando!
In just one week, Universal Orlando Resort will host the Grand Opening Celebration for their brand-new park, Universal Epic Universe, one day ahead of the park’s official opening to the public.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to join Universal Orlando virtually via livestream for the Grand Opening Celebration of Universal Epic Universe.
- The livestream will take place on Wednesday, May 21st at 7:00 p.m. ET, with blue carpet coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.
- To stream the festivities, Universal asks you to sign up via this link to receive an email reminder.
- While the Grand Opening Celebration is taking place on May 21st, the park won’t officially open to the public until the following day, May 22nd.
- Previews of the park, which are now open to all guests, continue through Monday, May 19th. Universal Epic Universe will be closed to the general public on May 20th and 21st in preparation for the grand opening on May 22nd.
- For more details, operating hours and to purchase tickets, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
More from Universal Epic Universe:
