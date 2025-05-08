Universal Studios Hollywood to Celebrate Movies Classic and New During Universal Mega Movie Summer
New entertainment, dining and merchandise will arrive at the park daily from June 13th – August 10th, 2025.
This summer, Universal Studios Hollywood will be an even better place for movie buffs to visit, as they kick off their new seasonal event, Universal Mega Movie Summer.
What’s Happening:
- Iconic movies are set to leap off the silver screen and into Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, with the launch of the new seasonal event, Universal Mega Movie Summer.
- Debuting Friday, June 13th and continuing daily through Sunday, August 10th, 2025, Universal Mega Movie Summer will create experiences for guests that redefine how they can “beat the heat," “hang with friends" and “party in the park."
- The event will include ingenious menu items, exclusive merchandise and exclusive in-world, themed offerings, such as:
- Jurassic World—The Ride Featuring Mosasaurus Splash, inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth, roars to life within the theme park’s popular dinosaur-laden thrill ride. The iconic 84-foot water drop at the ride’s finale will reverberate with the menacing roar of a Mosasaurus. Four new Spitter dinosaurs will join the melee and water geysers will erupt to shower guests.
- Guests will be able to meet with a new adorable dinosaur from Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside the debut of an “all-new adventure character."
- Step into a thrilling scene from the film with a larger-than-life photo op of a Spinosaurus dinosaur, as well as a new scavenger hunt game featuring Compy.
- Jurassic Cafe will serve up a sampling of new prehistoric delicacies, plus Isla Nubar will feature new cocktails – The Jurassic Water Rebirth and Spicy Jurassic Pearadise.
- Jaws celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating by reintroducing its iconic hanging shark, a larger-than-life dimensional sculpture photo op, and paying homage to this Academy Award-winning blockbuster with the debut of meet and greet characters, Captain Quint and Chief Brody.
- On the Studio Tour, Jaws will be featured on the iconic Hollywood Sign replica, situated along the backlot hillside, and the infamous Jaws Lake attraction as it celebrates July 4th all summer long.
- The Hollywood & Dine restaurant will transform into Amity Island Cafe, serving up items such as Lobster Roll, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Fish and Chips, Fish and Chicken Basket, Shark Bait Burger, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut, as well as The Shark Bite cocktail and Amity Open Water, a non-alcoholic beverage.
- Back to the Future is also celebrating an anniversary this year, it’s 40th – and Universal will celebrate by staging the iconic DeLorean Time Machine on the Upper Lot, adjacent to Mel’s Diner. Here, guests will be able to meet with Doc Brown, Marty McFly and Einstein the dog.
- Inside Mel’s Diner, the establishment will continue to offer some of the menu items introduced for Universal Fan Fest Nights.
- Another continuing element from Universal Fan Fest Nights will be the chance to meet with Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked, adjacent to the main entrance.
- A sculpted dimensional photo op of Toothless from the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon film will take center stage within Universal Plaza. This lifelike, 730-pound, larger-than-life sculpted dimensional dragon will tower at nearly 6’ in height, measuring 24’ in length and 8’ in width.
- A dedicated food cart within Universal Plaza will serve scrumptious treats that only a dragon could devour, such as Toothless and Light Fury cookies and a Toothless popcorn bucket.
- As construction continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, Universal Studios Hollywood’s first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster opening in 2026, the theme park will offer guests an exciting sneak peek at one of the ride vehicles for this all-new adventure.
- The Dodge Charger ride vehicle, designed to look like Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger, will park within Universal Plaza for guests to enjoy as the theme park races towards the roller coaster’s grand opening next year.
- Universal CityWalk is also toasting Universal Mega Movie Summer with a variety of entertainment and limited-time offerings, including:
- Voodoo Doughnut, featuring the cleverly named Doughnut Go In the Water inspired by Jaws, plus Little Stepper and Big Stepper treats inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth.
- The Universal Studio Store and Cartooniversal will sell a variety of themed merchandise aligned with Universal Mega Movie Summer’s engaging entertainment.
- Five Towers Stage will shake, rattle and roll with DJs and stage performances. Visit Universal CityWalk for more information and a schedule of events.
- The chance to see the latest blockbusters at Universal Cinema, such as How to Train Your Dragon and Jurassic World Rebirth, plus Back to the Future back on the big screen with multiple screenings on July 3rd.
