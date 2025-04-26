Photos: Elphaba and Glinda Make Their Universal Studios Hollywood Debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights

This experience is sure to be a *popular* element of the event…

Following the immense success of Wicked, it’s no surprise that Glinda and Elphaba have made their way to Universal Fan Fest Nights – marking their meet & greet debut at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Sure to be a popular element of the event, Wicked fans can meet with Glinda and Elphaba during Universal Fan Fest Nights – a special event offering in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

Located towards the front of the park, this marks the west-coast theme park debut for the characters, who previously popped up at Universal Orlando Resort’s “Wicked: The Experience" in promotion of the film.

The event runs select nights now through May 18th.

