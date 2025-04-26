Photos/Video: Sci-Fi Comes to Life at Universal Fan Fest Nights' Star Trek: Red Alert!

Step into the world of "Star Trek" and more at Universal Studios Hollywood, now through May 18th.

Universal Fan Fest Nights has officially kicked off at Universal Studios Hollywood. Part of the new immersive event includes an interactive experience aboard the Enterprise in Star Trek: Red Alert!

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themes food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

Taking over the former site of The Walking Dead attraction, Star Trek comes to life in an “in-world experience" titled Star Trek: Red Alert! Taking the ingenious theming execution of one of Universal’s famous haunted houses and combining it with sci-fi immersive theater, Red Alert brings guests into the story of this iconic series, which includes a trip into the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Of course, just like the series, the adventure goes haywire when a mysterious entity targets the ship’s systems. Fans will even get a chance to stand inside the Bridge, recreated with a screen used set piece from the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.

Entering into the queue, guests are immediately immersed with the sights and sounds of Star Trek. Before entering into the walkthrough experience, guests are welcomed in with a preshow video welcoming them to their mission.

Using large props, sets, and effects to bring this space adventure to life, guests are moved between rooms as actor’s bring the story to life.

Of course, the action culminates with an unforgettable trip to the Enterprise’s bridge, where fans will come face to face with popular characters from the franchise.

Without giving too much away, this is definitely a highlight of Universal’s latest event. If you’d like to check out a video of the experience, you can watch our full video of Star Trek: Red Alert! below:

You can also check out our live blog of the event to stay up to date with all the fan-tastic offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood here. For more information on ticketing for Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025, you can visit their official website here. The event runs select nights now through May 18th.

