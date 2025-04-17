Universal Studios Hollywood Shows Off "Dungeons & Dragons" Character Puppets Ahead of Fan Fest Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready to welcome guests to their upcoming Universal Fan Fest Nights this month. In anticipation of the upcoming event, the park has shared a preview for one of their exclusive experiences.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is showing off one of their brand new experiences coming to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Kicking off on April 25th and running select nights through May 18th, step into exciting offerings inspired by Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Wicked.

and Inspired by the popular roleplaying game, the new Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep will invite guests to join the Harpers, a spy network dedicated to saving the city of Waterdeep.

Today, Universal Studios Hollywood shared a first look at the legendary beholder, Xanathar, and his goldfish.

Participants will come face-to-face with the characters as they attempt to foil his evil plans.

Created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the fully articulated Xanathar will come to life before guests in the roleplaying experience.

The new puppet looks incredible, and whether you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons or not, this experience looks to be a must do at the event.

For more information on Universal Fan Fest Nights, visit their official website here

Read More Universal Studios Hollywood: