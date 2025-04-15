Universal Studios Hollywood Releases Cosplay Guidelines for Universal Fan Fest Nights

What to know before you get ready to McFly over to the new event.

With Universal Fan Fest Nights kicking off in a couple of weeks at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park has issued guidelines for those wishing to cosplay at the event.

What’s Happening:

Cosplay is very much allowed and encouraged at Universal Fan Fest Nights, but there are some ground rules for those who wish to dress up to express their fandom for participating properties like Star Trek, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, One Piece, and more.

Universal has put a complete list of cosplay rules at this link Guests may not create a false impression that they work for Universal or any emergency personnel. Guests may not wear any covering that fully or partially obscures a person’s face, including costume masks and facial coverings, except for religious or medical reasons. Face painting, both full and partial, is permitted, provided that to facilitate identification at any Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal CityWalk Hollywood owned venue, alcoholic beverages will not be served to guests if face painting covers more than one-half of the face, applied vertically. Prosthetic makeup that conceals any part of the face, other than the forehead, is not permitted. No weapons of any kind or items that could be used as a weapon are permitted. Costume accessories, weapons and props may be permitted if they are made of soft, lightweight material, do not have any sharp edges, are nonfunctional and otherwise adhere to the Cosplay Costume Guidelines. No special or atmospheric effects, including but not limited to balloons, smoke, fog, sound effects. No oversized costumes, veils, long trains or stilts. Costumes may not interfere with security screenings and cannot measure more than 25" in width and/or 80" in height. Service animals may not wear or be part of a costume. Guests must be fully clothed, including shirts and shoes. For safety reasons, some costumes may not be permitted on certain rides, shows or attractions. Costumes and capes must fit within the interior of a ride vehicle. Costume accessories which are not permitted on rides, shows and attractions can be secured in lockers.

Universal has also released an accompanying video going over some of the main Do's & Don'ts for cosplay at the event.

Running select nights from Friday, April 25 through Sunday, May 18, this marks the first time Universal Studios is holding Fan Fest Nights, which looks to function as something of a spring parallel to their ever-popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

Attending a media sneak peek, Laughing Place’s own Benji was impressed by what he saw Back to the Future ’s backlot sets) while also using outside IP you won’t normally find at the park, including Dungeons & Dragons, Star Trek, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

’s backlot sets) while also using outside IP you won’t normally find at the park, including Dungeons & Dragons, Star Trek, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Tickets can be purchased at Universal Fan Fest Nights

