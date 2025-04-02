Universal Studios Hollywood Goes Back in Time With Billboard Inspired By the Original “Back to the Future” Movie

Universal Fan Fest Nights begins on April 25, and will take place on select evenings until May 18.

Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 1985 with a billboard inspired by the original Back to the Future advertisement on Sunset Boulevard. This initiative enhances the in-park experience, Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley, as the countdown to the Universal Fan Fest Nights opening on April 25 continues.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood honors the space-time continuum with a billboard inspired by the 1985 film Back to the Future, located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

This announcement aligns with the park's countdown to Universal Fan Fest Nights, featuring Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley as a key attraction in its after-hours fan experience.

A fan of Universal Fan Fest Nights, dressed as Marty McFly in a red puffer vest, will engage drivers and pedestrians while holding his goggles and checking his watch showcased on a new billboard featuring a digital clock counting down to the movie premiere and the start of Universal Fan Fest Nights on Friday, April 25, located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard.

What to Expect at Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley During Universal Fan Fest Nights:

Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley provides a nostalgic experience inspired by Amblin Entertainment's 1985 film.

Guests embark on a time-traveling adventure to 1955 Hill Valley, joined by beloved characters from the movie.

The journey begins as visitors board the Studio Tour "Fan Tram," which transports them to Courthouse Square, the actual filming location on the Universal Studios backlot.

Rich in authenticity, Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley immerses guests in iconic scenes from the film, allowing them to explore Hill Valley and its original Lyon Estate landmarks while viewing the Time Machine.

Visitors can participate in reenactments of the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and the Hill Valley Festival and witness a stunning recreation of the Clock Tower lightning strike that sends Marty back to the future during each event night.

Attendees can look forward to a captivating selection of themed cuisine by Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Chef Julia Thrash, ensuring an extraordinary culinary experience.

Additionally, new merchandise, including collectibles, clothing, drinkware, and accessories, will debut with the grand opening of Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Attendees will enjoy various theme park attractions during the event, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Jurassic World The Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and The Simpsons Ride.

All in-world experiences and activations will be available for guests to enjoy during each event night at Universal Fan Fest Nights, though this is subject to change.

