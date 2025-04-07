A Selection of "Fantastic Beasts" are Set for Universal Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood
The special creatures for guests to interact with include a global debut of an Occamy.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be filled with creatures for Universal Fan Fest Nights.
What’s Happening:
- More and more news is being released ahead of Universal Studios Hollywood’s upcoming Fan Fest Nights.
- Alongside rare characters and fan-favorite movies come to life, a few “fantastic beasts" are expected to appear within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
- A Niffler, Occamy, and baby dragon will all be on hand for guests enjoyment.
- The Norwegian Ridgeback dragon will be accompanied by a dragon dealer, so even with a friendly face, make sure to be careful as you try to snap a pic with the fire breathing baby.
- An Occamy will make its world-wide debut as part of the Fan Fest nights, with the concept art showcasing a handler enveloped by a bright blue Occamy, which is sure to be a remarkable sight to see.
- These creatures will be available to see during Universal Fan Fest Nights, alongside “Hogwarts Always", the new projection light show that will appear on the side of Hogwarts Castle.
- Universal Fan Fest Nights take place select nights from April 25th through May 18th at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can find more information here.
