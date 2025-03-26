Theme Park Deal Alert - Experience Two Days at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Price of One

It's time to roll out the red carpet.

Get two days to explore the incredible attractions of Universal Studios Hollywood for the price of one with a new ticket deal.

Theme Park Deal Alert:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that they are bringing back their popular Buy A Day, Get a 2nd Free General Admission ticket.

The deal allows visitors to get two days at The Entertainment Capital of LA for the price of one, which includes incredible themed experiences like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, Jurassic World – The Ride, and the iconic Studio Tour.

Available starting tomorrow, March 27th, guests can purchase the ticket, where they can select a first day for their adventures. Blackout dates do apply for the second day visit.

The ticket is available for purchase through August 13th, with all visits needing to be completed by December 17th, 2025.

You can find the ticket deal at Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website here

Universal Studios Hollywood is an unforgettable and unmissable attraction when visiting the Los Angeles area. Part theme park, part studio lot, this hillside experience is unlike any other park in the world.

In a new TV spot for Discover LA, Universal Studios Hollywood makes a featured appearance as they explore some of the amazing offerings of the city.

Universal Studios Hollywood has grown significantly over the past 10 years, adding attractions throughout the park. Next year, a world-class, multi-launch, drifting roller coaster will debut along the park’s scenic hillside. Diving around the iconic Starway, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is ready to accelerate the park’s thrill to the next level.

Beyond Hollywood Drift, Universal Studios Hollywood is expected to make major additions to the theme park, including a hotel and attractions, as we head towards the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

It’ll be an amazing experience to watch this unique park expand.

