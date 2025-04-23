Universal Studios Hollywood Begins Virtual Open Call Auditions for Studio Tour Guides
This is your chance to guide guests through Hill Valley, Skull Island and more.
Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting virtual open call auditions to become a Studio Tour Guide for the next few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, April 23, and running through May 14, 2025, Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting virtual open call auditions to become a Tour Guide for their World-Famous Studio Tour.
- Applicants will need to submit a self-taped audition that includes a brief self-introduction, toplining relevant experience with emphasis on public speaking.
- In-person call-backs and next steps will follow once the casting team has reviewed all submissions. Universal notes the Tour Guide role “also affords Team Members the welcomed ability for broad job flexibility. Guides who have landed roles in a play, movie or commercial may require time off from their role as Studio Tour Guides; it’s the same job flexibility many performers require when they opt for posts as restaurant wait staff or car service drivers, for example. Studio Tour Guides have the ability to adjust their availability for work by choosing to work part-time or seasonally, or they can apply for professional leaves of absence to support these endeavors."
- Additionally, qualified Team Members, including Studio Tour Guides, can apply to cross-train in other positions and to work in other departments across the theme park.
- Universal touts that a number of former Studio Tour Guides have transitioned into management roles within the company, including John Murdy (Creative Director and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights), Scot Burklin (Vice President, Operations, Attractions and Planning), Jennifer Oswald (Vice President, Business Development & Global Stage Management), Benjamin Salisbury (Senior Director of Attractions), Dennis Satterfield (Director of the Studio Tour), Angela Weech (Senior Sales Manager of Youth, VIP and Group Sales), Suzanne Dixon (Senior Manager of Entertainment Production), Mark McFadden (Senior Training Specialist, Learning & Development), and Mariano Federovsky (Production Services Representative).
- You can visit www.USHjobs.com to learn more and to submit a self-taped audition.
