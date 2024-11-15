Photos/Video: Get a Sneak Peek of the New “Wicked: The Experience” Ahead of Tomorrow’s Official Opening at Universal Studios Florida

Everyone deserves the chance to fly...to Orlando and experience this new offering.

Take a sneak peek inside of the new Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida with some new photos and videos coming out of the new location ahead of its official debut, tomorrow, November 16th.

The new exhibit space, celebrating the release of the film adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical, Wicked, features plenty of props and merchandise related to the new production. The immersive new experience takes over the former UNIVRS store, which itself took the place of the Hello Kitty experience, which itself took over the former Lucy: A Tribute.

Located just steps away from the entrance of Universal Studios Florida at the Universal Orlando Resort, guests can quite literally) follow the yellow brick road into the fantastical Land of Oz for the unique opportunity to visit iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City.

Along the way, they’ll find fanciful costume and prop replicas created by the designers from the film on display, immersive photo opportunities, spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate the most memorable moments of the film and an exciting variety of new merchandise including elevated apparel, home goods, accessories, toys and more. All celebrating the arrival of the film on November 22nd.

The legendary Studio MinaLima developed exclusive, Wicked-inspired graphics and prints for a cross-category collection including an intricate all-over-print on apparel, accessories, home goods and confections, as well as stationery.

Those looking for even more products can find a variety of offerings, including beautiful fashion dolls from Mattel, Funko Pops! of fan-favorite characters, LEGO sets featuring the Land of Oz, Loungefly bags as well as cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.

A similar experience will arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the park’s Feature Presentation retail location on the upper lot. Further Wicked celebrations will arrive at Universal Studios Singapore and at Universal Studios Japan later this year and early next year as well. Wicked arrives in theaters on November 22nd.

