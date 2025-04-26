Photos / Video: Step Into Hill Valley and Recreations of Classic “Back to the Future” Moments at Universal Fan Fest Nights

This unique experience allows you to walk through the place where the movie was filmed, surrounded by characters and sounds straight out of the movie.

Back to the Future fans really get to step into the movie at Universal Fan Fest Nights, as Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley lets guests step into the world of the film, where it was filmed on the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

The Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley experience begins at the entrance to the Studio Tour, as guests must board a tram to transport them to Courthouse Square on the Universal Studios backlot.

This photo op is available to guests as they board or depart the tram.

During the journey to Courthouse Square, guests receive a message from Dr. Emmett Brown himself, and can rock out to the sweet sounds of Huey Lewis and the News.

Stepping off the Studio Tour tram, you’re instantly transported back to Hill Valley in 1955, complete with props and scenery from and inspired by the classic film.

There’s even this fun photo op where it looks like Marty McFly has just traveled into the future in the DeLorean.

Animal lovers will jump at the chance to meet with Doc Brown’s dog Einstein in the DeLorean!

In addition to Marty and Doc Brown, many other iconic elements of the film are recreated here – from the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, to a recreation of the Clock Tower lightning strike that sends Marty back to the future, and even George McFly asking Lorraine to the dance.

While wandering around Hill Valley, you might be so inclined to purchase some Back to the Future merchandise.

There’s also a prize booth where guests can play to win some plush, including some inspired by characters from the film.

The event runs select nights now through May 18th.

