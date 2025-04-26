Photos / Video – Battle the Evil Xanathar at Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep During Universal Fan Fest Nights

Step into the world of "Dungeons & Dragons" and more at Universal Studios Hollywood, now through May 18th.

Get ready to roll the dice, as Dungeons & Dragons has been brought to life as part of an immersive new experience during Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themes food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

Located in a soundstage on the Lower Lot, Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep invites guests to join the Harpers, a spy network dedicated to saving the city of Waterdeep. As guests wait in line, they’ll see many iconic elements of Dungeons & Dragons projected onto the wall of the soundstage.

Guests move through multiple rooms as they are slowly introduced into the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Fellow Harpers introduce you to a quest to save Waterdeep from the clutches of the notorious beholder, Xanathar the Beholder, and his goldfish.

Xanathar himself is a gigantic and fully articulated puppet, created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

One final wicked encounter follows the impressive Xanathar, bringing the experience to an end.

Nearby, on the second level of Jurassic Cafe, you’ll find the First Roll Tavern – offering Dungeons & Dragons inspired dishes and drinks like the Hunter's Mark and the Red Dragon's Breath. Be sure to save room for a Fireball dessert!

Dungeons & Dragons fans can also make use of this photo op at First Roll Tavern.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the first-ever Universal Fan Fest Nights! For more information and ticketing, visit the event’s official website here. The event runs select nights now through May 18th.