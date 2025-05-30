Universal Studios Florida Releases 35th Anniversary Exclusive UOAP T-Shirt

As revealed on Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Instagram account , the new t-shirt is now available commemorating the 35th anniversary of Universal Orlando Resort’s first park, Universal Studios Florida, which opened in 1990.

The UOAP logo is on the front, while the back features a neon version of the Universal Studios Logo alongside neon-colored logos and images for classic Universal properties and attractions (past and present) Back to the Future, Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and King Kong.