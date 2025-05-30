Universal Studios Florida Releases 35th Anniversary Exclusive UOAP T-Shirt
Some classic Universal titles are spotlights on the new shirt.
Universal Studios Florida is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a new t-shirt exclusively available to Universal Orlando Annual Pass holders.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed on Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Instagram account, the new t-shirt is now available commemorating the 35th anniversary of Universal Orlando Resort’s first park, Universal Studios Florida, which opened in 1990.
- The UOAP logo is on the front, while the back features a neon version of the Universal Studios Logo alongside neon-colored logos and images for classic Universal properties and attractions (past and present) Back to the Future, Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and King Kong.
- E.T. Adventure, Jaws and Kongfrontation were all opening day attractions at Universal Studios Florida, though only E.T. still exists there today (though Skull Island: Reign of Kong now can be found nearby at Islands of Adventures). Back to the Future: The Ride opened in 1991 at Universal Studios Florida before closing in 2007.
- The inclusion of Jurassic Park feels like a bit of a stretch to celebrate this, since that film wouldn’t open until 1993 and has never had an attraction at Universal Studios Florida, though Jurassic Park: The Ride has existed at Islands of Adventure since 1999.
- The new shirt is available at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon at Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am - 4pm and in The Tonight Shop at Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close while supplies last.
