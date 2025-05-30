Universal Fan Fest Nights Will Return to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026
Fan Fest Nights is set to return for another nerd-filled springtime event.
Less than two weeks after the grand finale of Universal Studios Hollywood’s debut Fan Fest event, the park has announced the immersive separately-ticketed event will return for 2026.
Triumphant Return:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced on their official website that Universal Fan Fest Nights will return in Spring 2026.
- The event, which takes some of the imagination and immersion of Halloween Horror Nights, transports guests into some of their favorite worlds with walk-through experiences, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, entertainment and activities.
- This year's event proved highly successful for the park, which sold out many of the event nights.
- 2025 was the debut year for Universal Fan Fest Nights, which saw interactive experiences for Star Trek, Back to the Future, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dungeons & Dragons.
- Fan Fest was a lot of fun, and had relatively manageable crowds with some really unforgettable meet and greets.
- While they haven’t announced any of the properties that will be featured at next year’s event, the backlot Back to the Future experience was a fan-favorite. I anticipate some sort of back-lot experience will return next year whether that be themed to Back to the Future or maybe even Jaws.
- Fan Fest also had last minute Wicked additions. With this November’s Wicked: For Good premiere, hopefully the musical blockbuster will make a larger appearance at their 2026 event.
Read More Universal Studios Hollywood:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com