Universal Fan Fest Nights Will Return to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026

Fan Fest Nights is set to return for another nerd-filled springtime event.

Less than two weeks after the grand finale of Universal Studios Hollywood’s debut Fan Fest event, the park has announced the immersive separately-ticketed event will return for 2026.

Triumphant Return:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced on their official website that Universal Fan Fest Nights will return in Spring 2026.

The event, which takes some of the imagination and immersion of Halloween Horror Nights, transports guests into some of their favorite worlds with walk-through experiences, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, entertainment and activities.

This year's event proved highly successful for the park, which sold out many of the event nights.

2025 was the debut year for Universal Fan Fest Nights, which saw interactive experiences for Star Trek , Back to the Future , Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dungeons & Dragons

and Fan Fest was a lot of fun, and had relatively manageable crowds with some really unforgettable meet and greets.

While they haven’t announced any of the properties that will be featured at next year’s event, the backlot Back to the Future experience was a fan-favorite. I anticipate some sort of back-lot experience will return next year whether that be themed to Back to the Future or maybe even Jaws.

Fan Fest also had last minute Wicked Wicked: For Good premiere, hopefully the musical blockbuster will make a larger appearance at their 2026 event.

