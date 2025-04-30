"Star Trek" Cast of All Eras Visit Star Trek: Red Alert at Universal Fan Fest Nights
The new experience at Universal Studios Hollywood allows you to step onto the Bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Cast members from various Star Trek projects entered the bridge aboard Star Trek: Red Alert during Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- Star Trek cast members LeVar Burton, Wil Wheaton, Michelle Hurd, Mica Burton and Jerry O’Connell visited Star Trek: Red Alert – one of the immersive fan experiences at Universal Fan Fest Nights.
- They explored the actual set of the Bridge from the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D as featured in Star Trek: Picard, in addition to attending the red carpet on Friday, April 25th.
- Star Trek: Red Alert brings guests into the story of this iconic series, which includes a trip into the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Of course, just like the series, the adventure goes haywire when a mysterious entity targets the ship’s systems.
- Check out our complete tour of Star Trek: Red Alert here.
- Universal Fan Fest Nights invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.
