Photos: Embrace Your Favorite Fandom with New Universal Fan Fest Nights Merchandise

Universal Fan Fest Nights has officially kicked off at Universal Studios Hollywood. Those headed to the event will be able to grab some amazing new merchandise items to commemorate their visit.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themes food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

Guests visiting the event have some incredible shopping opportunities to celebrate stepping into their fan-favorite worlds. Available at the Universal Studio Store near the park’s entrance, the new apparel, accessories, and collectibles feature Fan Fest Nights designs as well as merchandise inspired by the events in-world experiences. Let’s take a look at all the amazing items available during the event.

Universal Fan Fest Nights

Back to the Future

One Piece

Super Nintendo World

Dungeons & Dragons

Star Trek

You can also check out our live blog of the event to stay up to date with all the fan-tastic offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood here. For more information on ticketing for Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025, you can visit their official website here. The event runs select nights now through May 18th.

Read More Universal Fan Fest Nights: